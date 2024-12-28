Super rare Michael Jordan memorabilia piece expected to sell for $400K
Michael Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, but his star power also helped grow the league's presence worldwide. Now, one of GOAT's rookie basketball cards is being auctioned off for an insane amount of money.
A super rare rookie card of Jordan, along with a complete Chicago Bulls card set, is being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions and is expected to have bids as high as $400K according to TMZ Sports. While there are 12 cards in the pack, the rare Jordan piece makes the set-valued as high as it is and is considered one of his most valuable Bulls collectibles.
The card in question, first introduced to the public in a Star Company 1984 release and is in near-mint condition, shows the multi-time MVP grabbing a rebound. It has a PSA grade value of 8.5.
The rest of the set features Jordan's teammates from the 1984-1985 season including Rod Higgins, Steve Johnson, David Greenwood, West Matthews and more, and are all graded from excellent to mint-condition.
Bidding for the rare Jordan card and Chicago Bulls set begin on January 24, 2025.
