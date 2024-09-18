Emphasizing safety, Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers debut Wave Rideshare partnership
There are a lot of things to put on your checklist when going to a game. “What merch am I going to buy?” “What’s the snack situation?” But for fans of the Charlotte Hornets and the Carolina Panthers, “How am I going to get there?” is a little easier and safer to answer.
The NBA and NFL teams have partnered with Wave, a new rideshare service with a focus on sophisticated and safe travel. Per the Wave team, “Every player, coach, and fan share a common need: the requirement for safe, reliable, and often customized transportation. As the market evolves, so does the demand for services that go beyond the traditional, offering not just transit but trust and tailored solutions that cater uniquely to the high-stakes world of professional sports and large-scale events.”
At Hornets and Panthers games, fans can simply scan QR codes all around the arena to book a ride instantly with a verified, trusted driver. According to founder Diondre Lewis, “These collaborations go beyond typical sponsorships, embedding Wave’s tailored transport solutions deep into the fabric of sports logistics. This strategic integration ensures that athletes and support staff arrive in peak condition, focused and undistracted by travel concerns.”Fans can rest easy knowing that they can use the same high quality transportation pro athletes get on their way to the game.
NBA alum and entrepreneur Gerald Henderson Jr. has also shared his enthusiasm for the new service, which he’s made an official partner of his own company, Henderson Ventures. “Whether it’s the gym, the golf course, development meetings, or the game, Wave gets me there safely and efficiently,” said Henderson in an Instagram post.
In the Instagram post that announced their partnerships with the Panthers and Hornets, Wave said: “We are delivering premium, exclusive transport experiences for players , staff , fans and guests, from front door to the arena floor!! @mls @nfl @nba @mlb @ncaa league-wide service is coming soon!!”
Commenters noted that the cartoon driver was wearing a mask for extra health safety. "hey, really appreciate the face mask. immunocompromised people deserve to have a good ride share experience." Of course, using a rideshare service also cuts down on the risk of drinking and driving, accidents, and other safety issues.
