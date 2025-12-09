Why 2026 Is ‘Now or Never’ For Charles Leclerc And Ferrari’s F1 Title Hopes

Charles Leclerc has dropped his biggest hint yet that he may leave Ferrari after 2026 if the Italian team isn't able to produce a competitive car.

After recording his fourth winless season since joining the Maranello squad in 2019, Leclerc ended 2025 with seven podium finishes but only managed fifth in the championship.

Charles Leclerc to continue backing Ferrari into new regulations

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) during practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old is willing to remain fully committed to the project ahead of the 2026 regulations overhaul, but has admitted he is on borrowed time with the team if they cannot deliver a competitive car.

“It’s tough, but at the same time, I think the whole team is hugely motivated for next year, because it’s such a big change, a huge opportunity to show what Ferrari is capable of,” he said.

“And it’s now or never, so I really hope that we will start this new era on the right foot, because it’s important for the four years after.

“We don’t know where the others are,” he highlighted. “There are so many unknowns.

“I would rather not speak and wait next year in the first few races and see where we are, and, in the meantime, focus on the project and trying to work in the best possible way."

He added: “Maybe not the first three, four races, but by race six, seven, I think we’ll have a good idea of who are the teams that will be dominating for the four years [until the 2030 regulations].”

Charles Leclerc: 2025 F1 season a 'very difficult one'

The extent of Ferrari’s woes led the Monaco driver to admit that 2025 was a "very difficult" year.

After all, Ferrari took a clear step backwards from 2024, when it came close to winning the Constructors’ Title, to finishing fourth this year, with Leclerc and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton scoring less than half the points of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

“It’s tough, whether it’s the toughest or not, I tend to forget those negative emotions as quickly as possible,” he said to the media post-race. “So I don’t know if it’s the worst one, but for sure, it’s a very difficult one.

“I think during the season, race after race, you keep your head high, you try and not have the disappointment get to you.

“But now that everything is finished, I realised I wanted to forget about this season that has been very disappointing."