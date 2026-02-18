Charles Leclerc Age, Height And Weight

It is well known that Formula 1 drivers must have a certain archetype in order to be successful in the sport, with a lean, lightweight frame, but also enough muscle to withstand the huge amounts of G-force of an F1 car.

Age also plays a factor, with most drivers entering the sport in their early-to-mid 20s and hitting their prime at around either side of 30. Charles Leclerc worked hard to get his spot at Ferrari, but his age, height and weight all played into why he was able to ascend to the upper echelons of motorsport.

Charles Leclerc age

Charles Leclerc is now in his prime, but entered F1 as a massively rated young prospect. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Charles Leclerc is 28 years of age, the same age as Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen, a year older than Mercedes' number one George Russell, who is 27 years of age, and a year younger than fellow Francophone driver Pierre Gasly, at 29.

Leclerc entered F1 in 2018 at the age of 20 for Sauber in 2018, before making his move to Ferrari the next season at the age of 21 in 2019. There, he was able to win twice in his rookie Prancing Horses season, claiming the top step in both Belgium and Ferrari's home track of Italy.

His age-27 season sadly did not deliver any wins in his team's iconic red livery, with his last win coming at the United States Grand Prix in Austin in 2024, when he was just a week over 27 years old.

Charles Leclerc height

Charles Leclerc is pictured here at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, which he narrowly missed out on winning. | Scuderia Ferrari

Charles Leclerc is 5'10", putting him slap-bang in the middle of drivers in terms of verticality, as he is tenth out of 20 in the height of drivers who competed in the 2025 season.

Other F1 drivers with similar height include Oscar Piastri of McLaren and ex-Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who is now with Williams. He is an inch smaller than Max Verstappen, as the Dutchman stands at 5'11", and an inch taller than Pierre Gasly, who is the only 5'9" driver out of the entire F1 grid.

Charles Leclerc weight

Charles Leclerc's weight is 69kg (152 pounds), and he is, rather interestingly, the only driver in F1 as of 2026 to weigh this specific amount. Drivers a kilogram heavier than him include Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who are both 70 kilograms (154 pounds).

Drivers slightly lighter than him, at 68kg (150 pounds) include McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso, and 2025 Haas rookie Oliver Bearman.

The Latest Formula 1 News