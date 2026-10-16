Josh Allen Goes Viral Searching for Wife Hailee Steinfeld After Bills' Massive Win
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The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen had to work for it on Monday night, but they came away with a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams. It was the kind of game that had fans on the edge of their seats, but one person in the crowd had an especially good reason to be cheering every step of the way: Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld.
The actress, known for her work in Sinners and other movies, was in a suite at the game, watching her husband battle it out on the field and cheering him on throughout the night. Seeing Steinfeld there was a sweet reminder that behind all the pressure, big plays and late-game drama, Allen had someone in his corner rooting for him.
Steinfeld doesn't always get caught on camera at Bills games, which made her appearance all the more fun. While Allen was busy helping his team pull off the dramatic victory, his wife was there to share in the excitement, celebrating a night that could hardly have ended much better for Buffalo.
Josh Allen Could Not Find His Wife After Game
After the game, though, Allen had a hard time finding his wife. He looked a bit like a lost puppy on the field and even asked a SoFi Stadium staffer to help him locate her.
"Is my wife in one of these suites somewhere?" he said in a video clip shared by Sports Illustrated on social media. "Does anybody know?"
The clip has been shared nearly 500 times online, and it's also surfaced on other accounts, including by Spectrum News 1 reporter Andy Young.
Allen paused to get a better look into the stands, lifting his hands above his eyes to cut through the glare from the stadium lights. He appeared to be searching the crowd for his wife, the Oscar-nominated actress who was there to cheer him on during Buffalo's big night.
Josh Allen Wanted to Share the Moment With Wife Hailee Steinfeld
After such an intense game, Allen's first priority seemed to be finding Steinfeld in the crowd. He looked around eagerly, seemingly eager to share the moment with his wife after Buffalo's thrilling victory. It was an adorable glimpse of the couple's bond.
In the clip, Allen is seen walking off the field after asking about his wife, but it's safe to assume the two connected again after his big win.
It's always lovely to see that kind of support, especially when the stakes are high. Allen came through when the Bills needed him most, and Steinfeld was right there cheering him on. It was a huge win for Buffalo and a special night for the couple, too.
Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college. Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.Follow AnneErickson