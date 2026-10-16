The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen had to work for it on Monday night, but they came away with a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams. It was the kind of game that had fans on the edge of their seats, but one person in the crowd had an especially good reason to be cheering every step of the way: Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

The actress, known for her work in Sinners and other movies, was in a suite at the game, watching her husband battle it out on the field and cheering him on throughout the night. Seeing Steinfeld there was a sweet reminder that behind all the pressure, big plays and late-game drama, Allen had someone in his corner rooting for him.

Steinfeld doesn't always get caught on camera at Bills games, which made her appearance all the more fun. While Allen was busy helping his team pull off the dramatic victory, his wife was there to share in the excitement, celebrating a night that could hardly have ended much better for Buffalo.

Hailee Steinfeld was HYPE for Josh Allen's run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eVqOwaGY9m — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2026

Josh Allen Could Not Find His Wife After Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a first down against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, though, Allen had a hard time finding his wife. He looked a bit like a lost puppy on the field and even asked a SoFi Stadium staffer to help him locate her.

"Is my wife in one of these suites somewhere?" he said in a video clip shared by Sports Illustrated on social media. "Does anybody know?"

The clip has been shared nearly 500 times online, and it's also surfaced on other accounts, including by Spectrum News 1 reporter Andy Young.

Bills win in wild fashion. Josh Allen 121 yards rushing in the victory. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/g910hBzLRD — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) October 13, 2026

Allen paused to get a better look into the stands, lifting his hands above his eyes to cut through the glare from the stadium lights. He appeared to be searching the crowd for his wife, the Oscar-nominated actress who was there to cheer him on during Buffalo's big night.

Josh Allen Wanted to Share the Moment With Wife Hailee Steinfeld

After such an intense game, Allen's first priority seemed to be finding Steinfeld in the crowd. He looked around eagerly, seemingly eager to share the moment with his wife after Buffalo's thrilling victory. It was an adorable glimpse of the couple's bond.

Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the clip, Allen is seen walking off the field after asking about his wife, but it's safe to assume the two connected again after his big win.

It's always lovely to see that kind of support, especially when the stakes are high. Allen came through when the Bills needed him most, and Steinfeld was right there cheering him on. It was a huge win for Buffalo and a special night for the couple, too.