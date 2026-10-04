Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Gives Fans a Peek at Life Away From the Chiefs

For Patrick Mahomes, the return to the football field comes with a little extra meaning this year. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is back with the team, and his wife Brittany Mahomes is there to watch it happen.

Patrick's road back hasn't been an easy one. In December, he tore both his ACL and LCL. After months away from the field, getting the green light to return to start the season has felt like something extra special. He's delivering, too, and the team is 3-0 heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But, life isn't about just football for Patrick and Brittany. Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling, in February 2021. Their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, followed in November 2022. In January 2025, the family grew again with the arrival of daughter Golden Raye.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds daughter Sterling Mahomes. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the Raiders game, Brittany took to social media to share what this couple was up to during the week, and it was autumn fun.

Brittany Mahomes Shares a Little Fall Family Fun

On Sunday, just hours before her husband's Raiders game, Brittany took to Instagram to share a photo dump of the couple's fall fun. "It's fall y'all," she said in the caption with an autumn leaf emoji.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets his wife, Brittany Mahomes, prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The photos show the family at a local cider mill, complete with farm animals, autumn decorations, candy corn and all things fall.

"It's so great that you do normal fun fall family activities," one follower said on the post.

"Make sure he's game ready Brittney," another said.

"I can't with how big Golden girl is and looks in these pics," one more added.

Fans Love Seeing the Mahomes Family Enjoy the Season

"Brittany, admiration for you for all the wonderful family experiences you make sure your children get to do. I know Patrick is a wonderful man and he gets tons of attention (which is so deserved) but just want you to know how special of a mom you are," one other very glowing comment stated.

It's always nice to see an NFL star step away from the stadium and enjoy the kind of fall moments that feel familiar to just about any family. Between the crisp air, changing leaves and all those little seasonal traditions, there's something sweet about seeing a football player and his wife simply enjoying the season with their kids. Their lives may look very different from most families, but fall has a way of bringing everyone back to the same simple things, spending time together, making memories and enjoying the season while it's here.