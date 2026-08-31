Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Sends Emotional Birthday Tribute to Wife Brittany

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been busy getting ready for the team's upcoming season, but he's a family man at heart.

So, it's no surprise that he makes sure to send love to his wife, Brittany Mahomes, even when he's busy at work.

Well, on Monday, it was Brittany's birthday, and Mahomes made sure to make her feel special on her big day. The MVP-winning quarterback took to social media to send out a special message to Brittany and share his love for her.

Patrick Mahomes Sends Birthday Love to Brittany

On Monday morning, Mahomes posted a gallery of photos with Brittany on Instagram, showing some of their best moments together.

The first photo shows Patrick and Brittany standing up, arms around each other, smiling into the camera. They're both wearing white, with Patrick donning a white T-shirt and wide-legged, beige pants and Brittany wearing a white T-shirt and pants.

The next photo is a family pic of the entire family laying on a football field together. The third and final photo shows Patrick in a tux and sunglasses with Brittany wearing a long red dress, both staring into each other's eyes near the beach.

In the caption of the post, he writes, "Happy Birthday! Love you Forever," with red hearts.

Brittany took to the comments section of the post to respond, stating, "I love you forever."

Fans were quick to comment about the special post. Many of them flooded the post with happy birthday messages. Some got more personal, though.

"This the year Chiefs bounce back I smell another ring," one said.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with his wife Brittany Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

"Happy birthday, Brittany," another said. "You are a beautiful mother, wife and inspiration to all of Kansas City."

"Happy Birthday, Brittany! Love you and Patrick so much," another said.

"Happy Birthday phenomenal woman, Brittany Mahomes," one more added.

Brittany Mahomes Also Celebrates Her 31st on Social Media

Brittany also took to her Instagram to post in honor of her birthday.

Her gallery features photos of her with Patrick, where she's wearing a white, long-sleeved dress and blue jean cowboy boots. It's images from her 31st birthday celebration, with beautiful gold balloons that spell out, "31."

A few other photos from the gallery show the two in matching bright blue, shiny Backstreet Boys jackets.

"I love the blue jacket pics so much," one follower said with laughing faces.

"Hope you have the bestest day," another added.

Brittany is living it up for her birthday, as she should as the queen of Chiefs Kingdom.