Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Shares Mermaid Beach Photo Amid Chiefs Camp

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is officially back at training camp. To say this is one of the most anticipated returns to the field in Chiefs history really isn't an understatement. Mahomes is the heart of this team, as any franchise quarterback is, and he's returning after a torn ACL and LCL last season, so it's an exciting time for Mahomes, the Chiefs franchise and his family.

Throughout his recovery, Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, has been supporting his recovery. Aside from the rehab and all of the training during the offseason to get Patrick back toward full strength, the time away from football has led to some special family moments.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets wife, Brittany Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Posts Cute Mermaid Photo of Family at the Beach, and Patrick Responds on Social

Now that Patrick is at Chiefs' training camp, Brittany and the family are off on their own adventures.

This week, after Patrick left for training camp, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to post an adorable photo of their youngest daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, playing in the sand with her tongue sticking out. She's dressed in teal blue swimwear and having fun on the beach.

She also looks a bit like a mermaid in this photo, and that wasn't lost on her mom. Brittany tagged Patrick in the post and captioned it, "Mermaid golden," and he quickly responded by sharing it on his stories.

In a different one of her stories, she shared a photo of their oldest daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, getting a pedicure. "Pedi time with my girl," she said.

Patrick Mahomes is Back With the Kansas City Chiefs

So, Patrick's family is making the most of their time while he's focusing on football and is away at training camp.



Meanwhile, the Chiefs have been sharing photos and video footage of their quarterback back in action during camp.

"The sun is shining in St. Joe," the team posted on Instagram last weekend along with footage of Mahomes returning to the field.

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, they also shared a photo comparison of Patrick over the years, and fans noticed that he hasn't aged. It must be all that good football.

"Bro found the fountain of youth," one fan said on social media.

"Bro looks the same," another added.

"The fact that his only comparison is Brady tells me this guy is one of the greatest to ever do it," another said.

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Still the best player in the league and top 1," another supporter added.

"Greatest of all time," another commented.

A few wanted his old hairdo back, though, with one commenting, "Please bring back the old hair it was majestic."

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect