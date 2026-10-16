Christian McCaffrey Has Hilarious Response About His Sleep Routine Following Baby No. 2 with Wife Olivia Culpo

A newborn in the house can be an adjustment for most families, but not Christian McCaffrey, who seems to be sleeping like a baby.

McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, recently revealed they welcomed a newborn son on September 29, 2026. The San Francisco 49ers star was asked by NBC Bay Area reporter Anthony Flores about how his sleep has been since adding their bundle of joy into their lives.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffrey Reveals His Method To Maintaining his Sleep Routine

"Sleep's great," McCaffrey responded with a huge smile on his face.

The 49ers star running back then coyly added that, at the moment, his wife Culpo is recovering in Los Angeles while he remains at his job with the Niners in in San Francisco.

So Culpo is handling their one year old, and the newborn, in Los Angeles to allow McCaffrey to stay focused on helping his undefeated San Francisco 49ers continue to dominate.

He then went on to jokingly add, “Don’t tell her this, I’m sleeping fantastic."

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Welcome Baby No. 2

Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery and Olivia Culpo at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The couple welcomed their second child, Roman Augustus McCaffrey, on September 29, 2026. The pair made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on October 10, 2026.

Culpo, who married McCaffrey in June 2024, is seen in the first photo holding their newborn in the hospital bed in a black-and-white image.



In the second photo, their young daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, is seen leaning on her mom as they look warmly over at the newborn. The athlete and supermodel welcomed their daughter in July 2025.

Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey -- the couple's toy goldendoodle -- also joined in on welcoming Roman into the family by joining the shoot.

The 49ers star is seen for the first time in the post in head-to-toe hospital gear as he holds his son, wearing a huge smile on his face.

In other photos in the post, the new family of four showed some insight into their first couple of days, beginning with his first solo shot as a close-up black-and-white photo of him. There's a snapshot of a laughing moment between Culpo and Colette as the model holds Roman in her arms, as well as a selfie between the parents in the hospital before the model gives birth.

When Is The 49ers' Next Game?

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with running back Christian McCaffrey (23) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers have been on a hot streak, becoming one of three NFL teams this season so far who are undefeated -- the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings also have accomplished the feat so far.

McCaffrey teased that Culpo will be “coming back up soon” to the Bay Area but its unclear if she will be in the suite cheering on him just yet.

The 49ers will take on the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 19, at 8:15 p.m. EST.