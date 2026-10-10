49ers vs. Seahawks Week 5: Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination
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The Seattle Seahawks are getting back in action to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field in Week 5.
Last season, the two division rivals split their meetings in Week 1 and Week 18. The 49ers pulled out a 17-13 victory in Seattle, while the Seahawks managed a 13-3 victory in Week 18 at Levi's Stadium. The two teams also met in the postseason, where the Seahawks demolished the 49ers in the divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship.
So far this season, the Seahawks are 3-1, while the Niners are one of three teams to remain unbeaten through four weeks.
Here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the 49ers and Seahawks in their Week 5 matchup.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Announcers
This game will be featured on FOX with their top broadcast team. Kevin Burkhardt will be leading the way on play-by-play. Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady will provide color commentary. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.
Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
Analyst: Tom Brady
Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Referees for Week 5 49ers vs. Seahawks
Land Clark is getting the assignment for the NFC West clash. He has been a referee for the last seven years in the NFL. Last week, Clark's crew handled the Monday Night Football matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.
Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.
Referee: Land Clark
Umpire: Mark Pellis
Down Judge: Dale Keller
Line Judge: Stephen Ray
Field Judge: Jabir Walker
Side Judge: Dave Hawkshaw
Back Judge: Brad Freeman
San Francisco 49ers Week 5 Uniform
The Niners are wearing their white primaries in Seattle for the first time since Week 1, when they played the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Seattle Seahawks Week 5 Uniform
The Seahawks are bringing out their navy jerseys again this week, but they are switching things up by wearing gray pants. They last wore this combination in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, where they grabbed a win.
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Gray
Kickoff between the Niners and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener