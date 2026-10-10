49ers vs. Seahawks Week 5: Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination

The Seattle Seahawks are getting back in action to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field in Week 5.

Last season, the two division rivals split their meetings in Week 1 and Week 18. The 49ers pulled out a 17-13 victory in Seattle, while the Seahawks managed a 13-3 victory in Week 18 at Levi's Stadium. The two teams also met in the postseason, where the Seahawks demolished the 49ers in the divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship.

So far this season, the Seahawks are 3-1, while the Niners are one of three teams to remain unbeaten through four weeks.

Here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the 49ers and Seahawks in their Week 5 matchup.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Announcers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game will be featured on FOX with their top broadcast team. Kevin Burkhardt will be leading the way on play-by-play. Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady will provide color commentary. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Analyst: Tom Brady

Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Referees for Week 5 49ers vs. Seahawks

Land Clark is getting the assignment for the NFC West clash. He has been a referee for the last seven years in the NFL. Last week, Clark's crew handled the Monday Night Football matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.

Referee: Land Clark

Umpire: Mark Pellis

Down Judge: Dale Keller

Line Judge: Stephen Ray

Field Judge: Jabir Walker

Side Judge: Dave Hawkshaw

Back Judge: Brad Freeman

San Francisco 49ers Week 5 Uniform

The Niners are wearing their white primaries in Seattle for the first time since Week 1, when they played the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Seattle Seahawks Week 5 Uniform

The Seahawks are bringing out their navy jerseys again this week, but they are switching things up by wearing gray pants. They last wore this combination in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, where they grabbed a win.

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Gray

Kickoff between the Niners and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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