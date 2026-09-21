Christian McCaffrey had just reached a milestone most NFL players can only dream about.

His daughter could not have cared less.

The San Francisco 49ers star scored twice in Sunday’s 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, pushing his career total to 100 touchdowns. It was a landmark afternoon for the 30-year-old running back.

Back home, Olivia Culpo tried to make sure their daughter, Colette, understood she was witnessing a pretty big moment.

Colette had other plans.

Culpo shared a video to her Instagram Stories showing the television replay of McCaffrey's historic second touchdown. She then turned the camera toward their daughter, presumably hoping to capture some excitement for Dad.

Instead, Colette took off in the opposite direction.

“Well one of us cares about a touchdown @christianmccaffrey 😜,” Culpo joked.

Honestly, it was about as perfect a toddler reaction as McCaffrey could have received.

Christian McCaffrey's daughter, Colette, was less than impressed after her dad's night to remember with the 49ers. | Courtesy of Olivia Culpo / Instagram

Christian McCaffrey Reaches 100 Career Touchdowns

While Colette wasn't exactly glued to the television, her dad was busy putting together another memorable afternoon.

McCaffrey finished with 10 carries for 23 yards and two rushing touchdowns while adding four receptions for 43 yards in San Francisco's win over Miami.

More importantly, those two scores carried some history.

The first gave McCaffrey 99 career touchdowns. His second pushed him to an even 100, another major benchmark in a career already filled with them.

Culpo captured the milestone from home, first filming McCaffrey on the television before turning the camera toward Colette.

The timing couldn't have been better.

Instead of staring at the screen or reacting to the touchdown, the little girl quickly made her exit, leaving Mom to appreciate the moment for both of them.

For McCaffrey, who has spent his career trying to elude NFL defenders, watching his daughter run away from one of his biggest highlights might be tough to top.

Olivia Culpo Captures a Perfect Family Moment

Culpo and McCaffrey welcomed Colette in July 2025, a little more than a year after the couple married in Rhode Island.

Their family is about to grow again, too. Culpo is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, due this fall.

That means McCaffrey may eventually have two little fans watching from home.

For now, however, Colette is still only a little over a year old. She has plenty of time to learn exactly why everyone makes such a fuss when Dad gets into the end zone.

And considering McCaffrey just reached 100 career touchdowns at age 30, chances are she'll get another opportunity soon.

Maybe next time she'll stick around for the replay.

