Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins Week 2

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 home game against the Miami Dolphins, who might be the worst team in the NFL. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

12:47 Here are the 49ers' inactives: QB Kurtis Rourke, WR Jordan Watkins, cornerback Ephesians Prysock, linebacker Tatum Bethune and offensive tackle Enrique Cruz Jr. It's interesting that Watkins is inactive despite the 49ers placing De'Zhaun Stribling on Injured Reserve. The 49ers must really not think highly of Watson, which would make sense, because neither do I. He's not good.

12:50 It's worth noting that Kaelon Black is active after re-injuring his groin during Thursday's practice. He initially injured his groin during training camp and missed two weeks. The 49ers clearly feel this injury isn't as serious. I have no way of knowing whether they're right. I guess we'll find out today. If Black reinjures it a third time, blame the 49ers.

12:51 It's also worth noting that second-year running back Jordan James is active after not suiting up last week in Australia. Which indicates that Black indeed is somewhat compromised and the 49ers will need another backup running back just in case Black is ineffective or goes down again. I'd like to see the 49ers use James more than Black today, considering James is heatlhy. Plus, he's good. He had a terrific preseason. Give him a chance.

FIRST QUARTER

1:25 The Dolphins will receive the opening kickoff.

1:32 The Dolphins miss a 51-yard field-goal attempt wide right. The 49ers will take over from their 41. Raheem Morris used a five-man front for most of the first drive.

1:40 On 2nd and goal from the 1, Christian McCaffrey dives into the end zone for a touchdown. He also caught a 16-yard pass out of the backfield to set up first and goal from the 1. Brock Purdy converted two third downs on this drive. They look excellent so far. McCaffrey touched the ball on 6 of 12 plays. The 49ers need to get other players involved.

49ers 7, Dolphins 0.

2:03 The Dolphins make an 18-yard field goal after a methodical 17-play drive. Miami has no one on offense other than running back Devon Achane, who's getting the ball every other play. And yet, the 49ers defense looks tired and uninterested.