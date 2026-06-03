Russell Wilson Bids Farewell to Seahawks, NFL in Retirement Video

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has apparently announced his retirement on social media after working to finalize a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst.

Wilson, 37, hasn't outright confirmed his retirement, but it seems unlikely he will return to the NFL based on the context of the video, which was laden with thanks for everything he has accomplished throughout his 14-year career.

While much of the video was aimed toward his family and supporters, there was also plenty of Seahawks-centric messaging.

"To Coach [Pete] Carroll, thanks for taking a chance on a young, 5-11 Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, who was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL," Wilson said in the video. "We knew what winning was like. And to every teammate I’ve had the privilege of sharing a locker room with, thank you for the sacrifices, the brotherhood, the memories. None of this was possible without you.

“To every fan who supported me, through the highs and the lows: Your belief, your energy and your passion meant more than you’ll ever know.”

In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson made nine Pro Bowls and earned a Second Team All-Pro nod in 2019. The former 2012 third-round pick holds franchise records for career passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292), among other prolific marks.

After being traded to the Denver Broncos before the 2022 season, Wilson spent two seasons there, then one season each with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. He had an opportunity to back up Geno Smith with the New York Giants this season, but opted for the TV gig instead.

Wilson and the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2013-14 season, just his second season in the league. They lost Super Bowl XLIX the following season to the New England Patriots.

"To Seattle, you raised me," Wilson said. "Not just all the wins and crazy-loud games, but also the forever memories after we won the Super Bowl. But even more important, the kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital — you gave me hope and belief in a better tomorrow. And hopefully I did the same for you."

Wilson will replace Matt Ryan on the CBS Sports crew after he accepted a job as the Atlanta Falcons' President of Football. Ryan had been with CBS Sports since shortly after his retirement from the NFL in 2023.

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