Brock Purdy's Wife Jenna: What You Need to Know About the 49ers QB's Relationship

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt have gone from college athletes to married life in the NFL and parenthood. It's already been quite a ride for this young couple.

The two have an Iowa connection that goes back to their college days. They both went to Iowa State University, where Purdy played football and Brandt competed in volleyball. Brandt eventually continued her education and volleyball career at the University of Northern Iowa.

The couple went public with their relationship in November 2022. Purdy proposed the following summer, and they exchanged vows in Des Moines in March 2024. So, let's go inside their picture-perfect romance.

Jenna Brandt Was Born and Raised in Iowa

Brandt was born Oct. 26, 1999, and spent her childhood in Sumner, Iowa. She was a standout athlete at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. Volleyball was her primary sport, and she played all four years while serving as a team captain twice. She also participated in track and field.

After graduating in 2018, Brandt headed to Iowa State to continue playing volleyball in college.

She and Purdy Were Iowa State Students Together

Brandt studied kinesiology at Iowa State, according to the university's official website, and joined the Cyclones volleyball program. Purdy arrived at the school around the same time to begin his college football career.

Brandt spent three seasons playing volleyball for Iowa State. Her college career included chances to participate in USA Volleyball tryouts as well as an international trip to South America, where the Cyclones faced teams from outside the United States.

She announced in late 2020 on Instagram that she would leave Iowa State and transfer to Northern Iowa. Brandt remained involved in volleyball and completed her collegiate playing career with the Panthers in 2022.

Purdy and Brandt Made Their Relationship Public in 2022

The pair had appeared together on social media before officially saying they were a couple, but November 2022 marked a more public step in their relationship.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandt shared photos that included Purdy and members of her family, giving followers a glimpse into their relationship. By that point, Purdy was already beginning to make a name for himself in the NFL after being selected by San Francisco with the final pick of the 2022 draft.

They Got Engaged in 2023 and Married in March 2024

Purdy asked Brandt to marry him in July 2023 during a proposal in St. Cloud, Florida. The quarterback celebrated the engagement online, sharing his excitement about starting the next chapter with Brandt. She also posted about the milestone.

Purdy and Brandt became husband and wife on March 9, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. Brandt wore a strapless mermaid-style gown for the ceremony, according to Southern Bride.

They Welcomed Their First Child in 2025

The couple became parents in July 2025. Purdy and Brandt announced the arrival of their daughter, Millie Joleen, through a joint social media post that included a first look at their new family of three.