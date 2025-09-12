Jayden Daniels’ mom rocks custom ‘5’ coat, black leather pants for Commanders game
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made his debut at Lambeau Field vs. the Green Bay Packers where his mom stole the show with her custom No. 5 Daniels fit.
The 24-year-old Daniels arrived confident with an iced-out look not really caring no Washington quarterback has won at Green Bay since 1988.
His mom Regina Jackson has gone viral in the past being a third wheel on a date night, and then sitting between him and USC basketball star JuJu Watkins during the NCAA tournament.
RELATED: Who is Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ controversial mom, Regina Jackson?
She also had quite the fit in Week 1 at home in the big win vs. the New York Giants that turned heads with the custom Washington Daniels miniskirt.
Jackson would link up with Amazon Prime reporter Taylor Rooks — who just had an interview with the quarterback where she made him an afterthought with her fit — on the sideline Thursday where they two had their own fit moment together.
RELATED: Does Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels have a girlfriend?
She showed off her custom No. 5 leather jacket and black leather pants look that was a winner on the night.
Daniels has had quite the football career so far from winning the Heisman with the LSU Tigers, to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.
On this night, Daniels’ mom may have upstaged him onTNF.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit