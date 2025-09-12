The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jayden Daniels’ mom rocks custom ‘5’ coat, black leather pants for Commanders game

The Washington quarterback’s mom stole the show on Thursday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mother Regina Jackson arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made his debut at Lambeau Field vs. the Green Bay Packers where his mom stole the show with her custom No. 5 Daniels fit.

The 24-year-old Daniels arrived confident with an iced-out look not really caring no Washington quarterback has won at Green Bay since 1988.

His mom Regina Jackson has gone viral in the past being a third wheel on a date night, and then sitting between him and USC basketball star JuJu Watkins during the NCAA tournament.

She also had quite the fit in Week 1 at home in the big win vs. the New York Giants that turned heads with the custom Washington Daniels miniskirt.

Regina Jackson
Jackson would link up with Amazon Prime reporter Taylor Rooks — who just had an interview with the quarterback where she made him an afterthought with her fit — on the sideline Thursday where they two had their own fit moment together.

Regina Jackson and Taylor Rooks
She showed off her custom No. 5 leather jacket and black leather pants look that was a winner on the night.

Daniels has had quite the football career so far from winning the Heisman with the LSU Tigers, to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.

On this night, Daniels’ mom may have upstaged him onTNF.

Jayden Daniels, mom Regina Jackson, Washington Commanders
