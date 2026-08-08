Cowboys' Dak Prescott Shares Adorable Moment With Daughters at Training Camp

Dak Prescott is back on the field — with some adorable company.

The father of two was spotted at the Dallas Cowboys training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California, sharing a moment with his daughters as he gets ready ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, Dak is seen spending some time with his youngest daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, as she bonds with Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler's son, Charlie.

The Cowboys quarterback hands off Charlie to Butler and then grabs Aurora as they head from the sidelines further into the field.

Dak's oldest daughter, 3-year-old Margaret Jane Prescott, makes an appearance as she calls out for her "Da-Da." She begins pointing to her jersey, which is Dak's No. 4 navy blue away jersey, and says, "four," referencing the jersey number.

Dak then motions for her to follow him and Aurora, as from the speaker, the announcers ask for family and players to meet at the 20-yard line.

In another video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the Cowboys quarterback is shown putting on black sunglasses as he kneels on the field talking to MJ. In the fun moment, MJ walks over to her dad and takes the sunglasses off his head, which gained a laugh from the NFL star.

Dak then tries to throw a foam football towards her to catch but the 3-year-old loses interest and hilariously walks away.

Dak Prescott's Two Daughters

Prescott shares two daughters with his ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos. The couple announced the birth of their first daughter, Margaret Jane "MJ" Prescott, in March 2024 after her birth in February.

Ramos began the post with her and Dak standing outside with a stork cardboard cutout behind them as they held their daughter. She added photos of both she and Dak in the hospital as they held MJ for the first time, as well as some pictures of them getting settled at home.

In May 2025, Ramos shared a post on Instagram announcing the arrival of their second daughter, Aurora Rayne. The mom of two shared snapshots of Dak holding Aurora in her car seat, a picture with the Cowboys quarterback and MJ, as well as more selfies with her and her daughters.

Dak Prescott's Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Relationship

Dak and Ramos fueled romance rumors in September 2023, and then two months later, it was confirmed when the couple announced they were expecting their first daughter together.

In October 2024, Dak proposed to Ramos on a golf course. In the joint Instagram post, the couple were seen sharing a kiss and later celebrating with close friends at an engagement party. The former couple would then welcome their second daughter in May 2025.

A month before the couple was scheduled to get married in Italy, they called off their wedding in March. TMZ first reported that they got into an argument during their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas.

Page Six later reported "ongoing infidelity issues" as the cause for their breakup, with a source adding that they are focused on co-parenting their daughters. Neither has confirmed the reason behind the split.