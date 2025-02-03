Dak Prescott, fiancée Sarah Jane share adorable engagement party moment with daughter
Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos didn’t get many photos from their engagement party, but the two they did are absolutely priceless moments.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is enjoying his offseason with Ramos after proposing to her on the golf course in October of 2024. He’s also awaiting to be a dad of two as Ramos is pregnant with their second baby girl that the couple announced in December with adorable photos, as well as said the middle name of the child will be Dak’s rarely used full name.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s fiancée’s 3-word caption might irk Cowboys fans after ugly season
The adorable couple has been pretty quiet since their super cute pajamas family photo on Christmas, but surfaced for their engagement party. Ramos shared the photos they did take with Margaret Jane Rose and wrote, “Didn’t get any photos other than these 😭 (signs of a good night) but we are so grateful for all of you ❤️.” She’d add, “We celebrated our engagement with Tampa friends & family this weekend ❤️,” and said of Dak and MJ, “The love of my life and our angel 😇.”
RELATED: Sarah Jane Ramos amazes pregnant in all-black stunner with fiancé Dak Prescott
At least they captured that moment that they’ll have forever. Hopefully family and friends took a lot more photos for them.
Baby MJ will be 1 on February 22, and the new baby is due sometime in May. The couple hasn’t set a wedding date yet — at least publicly.
While it’s been a super tough year on Dak on the field with the $60 million per year QB not living up to his paycheck and the team struggling — along with his season-ending injury to boot — he’s certainly had an amazing year personally with the birth of a daughter, an engagement to Ramos, and expecting a second child. Congratulations to Dak Prescottt and Sarah Jane Ramos on their engagement party.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen