Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane’s Heartbreaking Email to Guests Canceling Wedding Revealed
Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott’s wedding with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos is officially off, and now the cancelation email to the planned guests has been revealed.
TMZ reported earlier this week that the couple’s relationship was “beyond repair” after something went wrong before and during the joint bachelor and bachelorette party weekend, and Ramos called it off:
“We're told the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months ... but things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas -- and Sarah Jane called it off.”
Prescott proposed back in October of 2024 with a giant ring for her on a golf course.
Everything seemed like good times between the two and Ramos enjoyed her bacherlotte party as we saw her sizzle in her bikinis in what originally appeared to be a happy post. On Instagram, Ramos wrote, “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥.”
Obviously, things were not well in paradise and there was more behind those words.
Their email to wedding guests
Now, TMZ has obtained an email from one of the 250 guests for the destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, announcing its cancellation.
“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers. Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott.”
Truly a sad moment for them.
Ramos and Prescott met when after she attended one of his games against the New York Giants and appeared in a photo with the star QB. They started dating shortly after around September of 2023.
They had their first child, MJ, in February of 2024, and had a second daughter Aurora in May of 2025. In fact, they just celebrated MJ’s second birthday.
Now, they’ll have to figure out life as co-parents.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.