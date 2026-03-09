Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane’s Heartbreaking Email to Guests Canceling Wedding Revealed

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott’s wedding with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos is officially off, and now the cancelation email to the planned guests has been revealed.

TMZ reported earlier this week that the couple’s relationship was “beyond repair” after something went wrong before and during the joint bachelor and bachelorette party weekend, and Ramos called it off:

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) visits with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott (right) and Aurora Prescott (left) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We're told the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months ... but things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas -- and Sarah Jane called it off.”

Prescott proposed back in October of 2024 with a giant ring for her on a golf course.

Everything seemed like good times between the two and Ramos enjoyed her bacherlotte party as we saw her sizzle in her bikinis in what originally appeared to be a happy post. On Instagram, Ramos wrote, “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Obviously, things were not well in paradise and there was more behind those words.

Their email to wedding guests

Now, TMZ has obtained an email from one of the 250 guests for the destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, announcing its cancellation.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers. Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott.”

Truly a sad moment for them.

Ramos and Prescott met when after she attended one of his games against the New York Giants and appeared in a photo with the star QB. They started dating shortly after around September of 2023.

They had their first child, MJ, in February of 2024, and had a second daughter Aurora in May of 2025. In fact, they just celebrated MJ’s second birthday.

Now, they’ll have to figure out life as co-parents.