Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces $10 Million Gift With Ties to His Past

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has a net worth of $23.2 billion, according to a Forbes report, and he's known for using his money for the greater good.

It's not just about football for Jones. In the past, Jones and his wife, Gene, have given to a bevy of charities, including the Salvation Army, National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, American Society Hope Lodge in Dallas and the Arlington Youth Foundation, to name a few.

Now, Jones is adding another contribution to his long line of donations. On Monday, the Clinton Foundation announced that Jones is donating $10 million to the foundation.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces $10 Million Donation During Arkansas Appearance

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones announced the donation during an appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas. The Cowboys owner grew up in North Little Rock, so the area is close to home.

According to a statement from the Clinton Foundation, the money will help fund modernization work at the Clinton Presidential Center and benefit the Clinton School of Public Service. Both institutions are located in Little Rock.

Jones also made it clear that he hopes the contribution will create opportunities for young people across the state. After announcing the gift, the Dallas Cowboys owner told Clinton he hoped their work would benefit young Arkansans, including student-athletes and students, as KATV ABC 7 reported.

Jerry Jones Reflects on His Family's Ties to Arkansas

"Understanding that the state of Arkansas, Little Rock, North Little Rock and the University of Arkansas have all been at the core of our family's experience while providing the landscape and foundation that formed and helped shape our lives and success, this is a remarkably heartfelt moment," Jones said in a statement.

He added that the "impact and opportunity the Clinton Presidential Center delivers for so many students, including student-athletes, with the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas, creates a powerful and lasting legacy for education and service that we can all be very thankful for and proud of."

Jones ranks No. 9 on Forbes' list of the richest U.S. sports team owners, per the publication. The Dallas Cowboys are also the most valuable team in the NFL, according to its research, with an estimated value of $17 billion. That's a significantly bigger chunk of change than the No. 2-ranked Los Angeles Rams, valued at $13.5 billion.

Jones became successful as an oil wildcatter, according to a Forbes profile, and earned his first million in oil investments in the 1970s. The publication notes that Jones still invests in drilling, plus retail and residential real estate projects in and around the Dallas area.