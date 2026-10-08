Dak Prescott Net Worth — Inside the Cowboys QB's Fortune

There are NFL teams, and then there are the Dallas Cowboys. "America's Team" has been part of the country's sports life for generations, with fans all over the place and a name that people recognize whether they're watching football every Sunday or barely following the sport at all. The Cowboys have always had that larger-than-football presence, and that puts Prescott up there in name recognition with players such as the Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Dak Prescott gets to operate right in the middle of all that attention. Being the Cowboys quarterback comes with plenty of pressure, but it also comes with a very large paycheck. Between his contracts in Dallas, endorsement deals and business ventures, Prescott has turned his spot under the Cowboys spotlight into a pretty impressive fortune.

Dak Prescott's Net Worth and Endorsements

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott's net worth is estimated at approximately $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A huge piece of that fortune comes from the four-year, $240 million extension he signed with Dallas in September 2024. Forbes also has Prescott ranked No. 9 on its Highest-Paid NFL Players tally for 2026.

The contract includes $231 million in guaranteed money and an $80 million signing bonus, putting Prescott among the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. The deal carries an average annual value of $60 million, giving him a really remarkable payday simply for doing what he's been doing since entering the league, which is running the Cowboys' offense.

His earning power doesn't stop once he leaves the stadium, either. Prescott is estimated to bring in another $10 million to $12 million each year through endorsement partnerships. His list of brand deals is extensive, including Adidas, Albertsons, AT&T, Beats Electronics, Bud Light, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Citi, Dick's Sporting Goods, DIRECTV, Electronic Arts, Lowe's, New Era, Nike, Oikos, Panini, Pepsi, 7-Eleven, Sleep Number, Sony and Topps. Prescott also owns a significant stake in four Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux restaurants in Texas, giving him another source of income outside football.

A $240 Million Contract is Just Part of the Story

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott's current Cowboys contract is the fourth major deal of his NFL career, including the season he spent playing under the franchise tag. His first NFL contract was a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million in 2016. He later received the franchise tag in 2020, a one-year agreement worth $31.4 million.

The following year, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million extension with Dallas. Then came the massive 2024 deal, worth another $240 million over four years. According to Spotrac, that latest contract includes $240 million in total value, $231 million guaranteed, $129 million fully guaranteed at signing and the $80 million signing bonus.

For a quarterback playing for one of the most recognizable teams in American sports, Prescott's paycheck reflects just how valuable that Cowboys spotlight can be. With his football salary, endorsements and business investments all working together, his $90 million estimated net worth has lots of room to grow.