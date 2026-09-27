Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders Take Over Rio

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are overseas at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracanã Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, for an international matchup under the bright lights. These two teams are both 1-1 going into the game, making this a truly remarkable early-season watch with more at stake than the usual Week 3.

With the Cowboys and Ravens in Rio, it makes sense that their cheerleaders would go, too.

Both teams' cheerleaders are there, but, of course, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are a known brand more than any other franchise's cheerleading squad.



It's worth following what Brazil thinks of these teams' cheerleading squads ahead of the game.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Enjoy the Sights and Sounds of Rio

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during a game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys aren't the only ones in Rio. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are also out in full force in the city. Ahead of the game, they've been sharing a lot of football-related content from their adventures around Rio, as well as shots in their uniforms ahead of the game.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders crushed Paquetá’s dance!🕺 pic.twitter.com/8pFEYwc25U — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) September 27, 2026

"In awe of one of the wonders," one Instagram post reads, captioning a gallery with photos of the ladies around Rio, taking in the sights and sounds of the city.

They shared another album captioned "Rehearsals at Maracanã" with photos of the women cheering at the stadium and getting used to their new surroundings.

The trip has given the Cowboys Cheerleaders a chance to experience a very different kind of game-day atmosphere, and they're obviously making the most of every minute.

Between rehearsals, sightseeing and getting ready for the big matchup, the squad has kept fans in the loop throughout the trip. Rio is a long way from Dallas, but the familiar Cowboys stars and blue-and-white uniforms have brought a little piece of home with them.

AS QUERIDINHAS DA AMÉRICA E O TALENTO BRASILEIRO! 🇺🇸🇧🇷



As Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders e os dançarinos brasileiros já deram uma prévia da energia que promete tomar conta do intervalo do NFL Rio Game! Esse halftime show vai ser de respeito! 💃🔥



🎥 @dccheerleaders



*Contém… pic.twitter.com/vMAC5JTEdR — sportv (@sportv) September 27, 2026

Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders Make Their Mark Ahead of Cowboys-Ravens

The Ravens cheerleaders also showed their stuff in Rio before the game. The squad took part in an NFL Flag Football clinic before Sunday's game, giving young girls the chance to get on the field and learn more about the sport.

PRESENÇA ILUSTRE NO RIO! 💜🏈🇧🇷



As cheerleaders do Baltimore Ravens já estão em clima de NFL no Brasil! Direto dos Estados Unidos para o Rio de Janeiro, elas marcaram presença e já trouxeram um pouco da atmosfera americana para a Cidade Maravilhosa. ✨



🎥 @nfl / @brcheerleaders… pic.twitter.com/8mfZXXc1LC — sportv (@sportv) September 25, 2026



They also shared footage of the cheerleaders practicing flag football and catching some good passes.





Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They also shared photos all over Rio as they got fans pumped up for Lamar Jackson and company. The trip gave the squad lots of chances to soak up the city while bringing a little Baltimore energy along for the ride.

From the football field to the streets of Rio, the cheerleaders looked right at home as they helped build excitement for Sunday's matchup. It's also a cool way to connect with young fans who may be seeing NFL football up close for the first time.