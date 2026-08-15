Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Relationship Timeline

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are now married.

The couple who have been together for a decade announced that they tied the knot on Instagram on Aug. 11. They share five children and have made their years-long romance one that fans continue to keep their eyes peeled for.

Take a look at how their love story began and at their intimate wedding.

They Met In 2016

The beginning of the couple's love story was in 2016 when Rodriguez was a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid.

They kept their romance low-key for a while until they made their red carpet debut in 2017. The soccer icon chose Rodriguez to be his date for the FIFA The Best Awards in Zurich that year.

Ronaldo Welcomed Twins In 2017

Ronaldo shared that he welcomed twins, Eva and Mateo, via surrogacy in June 2017.

At this point, Ronaldo is a father of three after welcoming his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., in 2010 in a previous relationship. The identity of his mother has never been made public.

Georgina and Cristiano Welcome Their First Baby Together

In November 2017, the couple's home grew bigger with the birth of their first biological child together. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alana Martina in 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Announce They're Expecting Twins

A few years later, in 2021, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced that they were expecting twins. They would later welcome Bella, but her newborn twin brother, Angel, tragically died during childbirth in April 2022.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez later shared a heartbreaking statement following the loss of their son.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," they wrote in a joint statement on social media in April 2022. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. ... Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez All Smiles With Their Children

Ronaldo and Rodriguez would often, through the years, take trips with their children.

In 2024, the couple went to Saudi Arabia and shared snapshots of themselves with their kids at the beach, riding bikes, and getting some much-needed massages.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Get Engaged

In 2025, Ronaldo asked Rodriguez to marry him. They made the announcement when Rodriguez went viral for her massive engagement ring.

The ring features an oval-cut diamond center stone and is estimated to be between 30-35 carats.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Get Married

After a decade of being together, Ronaldo and Rodriguez tied the knot. The couple reportedly had an intimate, private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on Aug. 11. According to People, their five children were in attendance for the special day.

The couple announced they got married on Instagram on Aug. 11 with their hands placed over one another, showing off their gold wedding bands.

“Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” Rodríguez wrote in the caption, which translates to English as, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."