Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina flexes massive rock in sunset beach stunner

The model and longtime girlfriend of the soccer star wows with her first post since getting engaged.

Matt Ryan

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez at Globe Soccer Award.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez at Globe Soccer Award. / FabioxFerrari/LaPresse

Cristiano Ronaldo just didn’t put any ring on his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez finger, he put one of the most insane diamonds you’ll see on it. Now, the 31-year-old soccer WAG and model posed with it while in the ocean.

The 40-year-old Al-Nassr FC and global soccer superstar Ronaldo have been together for over 8 years and have two kids together. Ronaldo also has three other children.

After proposing with a rock that estimated to be 30-40 carats and around anywhere from $3 million-$10 million according to multiple sources, Rodríguez is now his fiancée. She wrote, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mi vidas.” It translates to, “Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives.”

Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina rooting on Ronaldo at a Portugal match. / Witters Sport-Imagn Images

It’s been quite a year for the Portugal national Ronaldo as he signed the craziest sports contract in history: $244 million for just one year with soccer club Al-Nassr. That doesn’t include all his endorsements and some unreal clauses that are written into the contract: He now owns 15 percent of the club, he’ll get $110k per goal, he has a $5.4 million private jet perk, and he has 16 full-time staff on payroll: 3 drivers, 4 housekeepers, 2 private chefs, 3 gardeners, and 4 security personnel.

With Ronaldo in the middle of soccer season, Rodríguez did a photo shoot where she stunned in a two-piece fit while in the ocean while the ring certainly stood out.

She revealed the shoot took place at Mar Rojo in the Indian Ocean.

She’s gotta be careful that thing doesn’t slip off and fall into the water. It would be something out of the movie Titanic when Rose throws the giant diamond necklace into the ocean.

There is no wedding date yet set for the happy couple.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez pose at The Best Football Awards 2016. / IMAGO / Ulmer

