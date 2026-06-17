Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Sends Sweet Message Before World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the heart of the 2026 FIFA World Cup conversation.

The Portuguese soccer player is one of the most popular athletes of his generation. This marks his sixth World Cup, and it's also expected to be his last.

This is an exciting time for Ronaldo.

Not only is he back at the World Cup, but he's also getting married soon. Ronaldo proposed to his girlfriend, actress Georgina Rodriguez, in August of 2025 after around a decade together, and she said, "Yes." Now, the two are planning a wedding amid the hustle and bustle of the World Cup.

Ronaldo proposed with a gigantic diamond ring that experts project to be between 20 to 40 carats and worth up to $7 million. The couple shares two biological daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, and Ronaldo has three other children, which they parent together: Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva Maria and Mateo.

Ronaldo and Portugal will take on DR Congo on Wednesday at Houston Stadium in Texas. Ahead of the game, Rodriguez took to social media to send a sweet message of love.

Georgina Rodriguez Shares a Message Before Cristiano Ronaldo Plays in the World Cup

On Rodriguez's Instagram story, she posted a photograph outside her window with an arrow pointing to the clouds. She noticed the clouds were in the shape of a heart, and the arrow was pointing right to the heart in the clouds.

It was a sweet message just hours before her future husband would take the field.

Also on Instagram, on Wednesday, Rodriguez posted a collaboration with Uber Eats.

In the clip, she's seen scouring through her phone for last-minute items via the Uber Eats app, especially makeup essentials. She winks at the camera at the end before showing off what items made it into her "essentials" bag, including gummy bears, makeup and some bracelets.

"Glam is a game day essential too," she says in the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Yet to Bring a World Cup Championship to Portugal

So, Rodriguez is ready for the game, and we're guessing Ronaldo is, as well. Even though he's been to the World Cup six times now, he has yet to bring Portugal a World Cup championship.

Earlier in the week, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share footage from a birthday celebration for their twins, Eva and Mateo.

"Celebrating the birthday of the loves of my life," she stated on social media, shared with a gallery of personal photos and videos.

Last weekend, Rodríguez also took to social media to share career news. She shared a gallery of videos and photos from her campaign with Italian fashion brand Calzedonia.