Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez Models Black Swimsuit Before World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now just a few days away, there has been a ton of interest in the world's top soccer stars.

Among these is Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who is one of the most famous people in the world and one of the greatest players of all time. This will be Ronaldo's sixth World Cup, which is the most in men's soccer history. However, he's still looking to bring a World Cup championship to his home country in what will surely be his final time competing in the iconic tournament.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (7) | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

While Ronaldo became famous for what he can do on the pitch, there's no question that he's also a massive celebrity when he's not competing. And this has made it so there's a ton of interest in his personal life, which he isn't shy about sharing on social media.

Ronaldo has five children, all of whom have come with his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez. The couple has been together since 2016, but didn't get engaged until August 2026. The ring Ronaldo proposed to Georgina with was massive, and is estimated to be worth around $3 million.

Georgina Rodriguez Turns Heads With Black Swimsuit Before Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Run

While Ronaldo is surely locking in for the World Cup right now, it seems that his family enjoyed time together on a beach recently. This was shown by an Instagram post that Georgina made on May 31, which showed several photos of the family together.

The first photo showed Georgina in a black swimsuit, and the post was captioned, "🩵".

It's truly wild to see that Georgina has 72.5 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most followed WAGs (wives and girlfriends) in the entire world.

Then again, Ronaldo has 665 million followers, which is even more insane.

It will be fascinating to see how far Ronaldo can take Portugal during this World Cup. This is one of the greatest Portuguese teams in the country's history and some believe that they're a favorite to win the tournament, especially with Ronaldo still in form at this late stage in his career.