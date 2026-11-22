There's yet another off-field move being made by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, but this time around, there is a connection to the sport he has played throughout his NFL career.

In addition to becoming a brand ambassador for LEGION Protective, Prescott is now an investor and partner in the football equipment company. LEGION Protective produces protective gear for football players at different levels of the game, from youth athletes to professionals.

On Nov. 3, LEGION Protective announced that Prescott would be joining the company as an investor, partner and brand ambassador. This gives Prescott an opportunity to get involved with the business side of the football industry, an industry that is closely connected to his playing career.

According to the announcement, Prescott will contribute to the company in three areas: product consultation, player engagement and marketing.

Although the financial details of his investment were not disclosed, his involvement adds another high-profile NFL name to LEGION Protective as the company seeks to expand its presence in the football equipment market.

What Sets LEGION Protective Apart?

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) practices before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LEGION Protective's primary focus is on producing football shoulder pads. The company currently offers several models for different levels of competition.

Its lineup includes the M-80 and M-100 for youth football players, the M-150 for junior varsity players and the M-250 for varsity players, according to the company's product listings.

One of the more distinctive aspects of LEGION Protective's shoulder pads is their approach to construction. The company uses a custom-molded, dual-density foam system with corrugated channels. According to LEGION, these channels are designed to improve airflow and help control moisture.

LEGION also claims that its foam system absorbs impact progressively. In addition, the company says its pad construction limits the amount of water and sweat that can be absorbed.

These are important features of LEGION's products, but it is worth noting that these descriptions come from the company and should not be confused with independent evidence that its products prevent football injuries. LEGION says its shoulder pads meet the peak-force values required under NOCSAE's ND200 standard for commotio cordis protection.

That is a specific standard and should not be interpreted as proof that the equipment prevents concussions or all football injuries.

LEGION Protective also offers its products at different price points, giving families options when purchasing equipment for their children. At the time of writing, the company's M-100 youth shoulder pads were listed at $103.99, while the M-80 youth model was listed at $119.99.

Its M-150 junior varsity model was listed at $159.99, and the M-250 varsity model was listed at $229.99. Prices and promotions may change.

Can Prescott Help LEGION Protective Reach More Football Players?

Dak Prescott and Mayor Tom Arceneaux at the 318 Youth Football Camp held Sunday at Shreveport's Independence Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prescott's experience as an NFL quarterback could prove beneficial to LEGION Protective. The announcement states that he will be involved with product consultation and player engagement. However, no further details were provided about which products Prescott will help develop or what decisions he will make.

As previously mentioned, athletes are becoming more involved with the products associated with their sports.

For example, Shohei Ohtani recently expanded his relationship with New Balance. This gives the baseball star a role in the company's sports research and product development. Similarly, CeeDee Lamb worked with Abercrombie & Fitch to help create an apparel collection that reflects his style.

Having an active NFL quarterback as an investor and partner could help LEGION Protective gain recognition among a larger audience. Ultimately, the company's success will depend on the quality of its products, its ability to compete in the football equipment market and whether players and families choose to purchase its gear.

For Prescott, the investment gives him another opportunity to become involved in a business connected to the game that has shaped his career.

Whether his partnership helps LEGION establish a larger foothold in the football equipment market is something that will become clearer as the company continues to grow.