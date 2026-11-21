Shohei Ohtani has become one of the most famous athletes on Earth. But his popularity extends far beyond the baseball field.



Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers star is becoming more involved in the business behind his brand. And his latest agreement with New Balance is proof that his involvement in the footwear company is growing.

Ohtani Signs New Deal with New Balance WIth Role in Product Development

On Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 New Balance announced that it had signed a contract extension with Ohtani for the rest of his playing career. Additionally, the company said it would rename its Sports Research Lab to the Shohei Ohtani Sports Research Lab. This recognition reflects Ohtani's role in product development and athlete research.

While the extension is noteworthy, the research lab announcement may be even more interesting.

Ohtani is not only signing off on a collection of shoes and clothes. He is actively working with New Balance's design, development and research teams, providing feedback on the products based on his experience as one of baseball's few two-way players.

Ohtani Is Getting Involved in What New Balance Creates

May 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the New Balance batting gloves of Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This involvement isn't just about picking colors or adding his logo to a product. During a recent interview with GQ, Ohtani explained how his own experiences on the mound have influenced changes to his baseball footwear.

After noticing some slipping around the heel of his landing foot while pitching, Ohtani suggested that New Balance adjust the placement of the spikes. His intention was to increase stability during his delivery while still maintaining the speed necessary to run the bases.

Jun 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the New Balance baseball shoes of Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this may seem like a minor detail, it demonstrates how much effort goes into creating a partnership. Ohtani knows what it takes to play both sides of the game. And New Balance is able to utilize that firsthand experience to create equipment designed around those demands.

Additionally, Ohtani has had input into the appearance and feel of his collection. He told GQ that he likes a simple look and has provided input on both footwear and clothing. This creates a much more personal feel to the collaboration than a typical endorsement arrangement.

His Brand Is Reaching Beyond the Baseball Diamond

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani laughs in the dugout with his teammates prior to a game at Chase Field in Phoenix on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The partnership has grown into something greater than cleats and baseball equipment. New Balance originally launched the Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection in 2024, with a new iteration introduced in February 2026.

The collection features high-performance footwear and apparel, as well as lifestyle items influenced by Ohtani's personal style. This gives fans a chance to connect with his brand outside the ballpark. It also allows New Balance to reach customers who are interested in Ohtani for reasons beyond his baseball abilities.

That broader appeal is especially important for a company trying to grow its presence in baseball and build a stronger connection with Japanese fans. Ohtani is now a global star, and his partnership with New Balance provides a recognizable face for the company in multiple markets.

By renaming the Sports Research Lab after him, New Balance is acknowledging that Ohtani's role with the company extends beyond marketing. They see him as a collaborator whose experience can contribute to future products.

Although there were no details regarding financial terms in Ohtani's latest agreement, it does cover the remainder of his playing career. The agreement covers that period, with no additional terms beyond it announced. The commitment from both parties speaks volumes about how their relationship has evolved since he joined New Balance in 2023.

For Ohtani, the opportunity is about more than selling another line of athletic gear. He is actively contributing to the products that feature his name. He is bringing his experience as a two-way superstar into the design process. This makes his role with New Balance increasingly different from a standard endorsement deal.