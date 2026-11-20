Daniel Jones’ NFL journey with the Indianapolis Colts has come to an end, but he is walking away from the team with a remarkable amount of money already earned.

With career earnings of $166.9 million, Daniel Jones has accumulated a significant fortune through his NFL contracts, according to Over The Cap’s career earnings tracker. Jones has spent time with the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and, most recently, the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones was waived by the Colts on Friday, just days after starting for the team in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception before being pulled in favor of Anthony Richardson. Richardson was named the Colts' starting quarterback for their Nov. 29 game against the New York Giants.

The latest bump in the road of his NFL career doesn’t take away from the massive earnings Jones has accumulated.

Daniel Jones Has Earned Nearly $167 Million in the NFL

Jones was the sixth overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $25.66 million with the Giants. After the 2022 season, Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract with New York. He was waived by the Giants in November 2024 after six seasons with the team.

This was a massive contract for the Giants and was reported on by many outlets. However, the Giants were able to move on from Jones after two seasons on that deal. According to Over The Cap’s contract breakdown, Jones earned approximately $46 million under the four-year extension. The Giants also paid him $36 million in 2024 after he was waived, according to Spotrac's earnings breakdown.

After a short stint with the Minnesota Vikings, Daniel Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts for the 2025 season. He went on to have one of the most productive passing seasons of his career, throwing for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games with the Colts.

He was rewarded for that season with another huge contract, a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts worth $88 million, with nearly $50 million fully guaranteed. According to Over The Cap’s breakdown, the contract can reach up to $100 million in value through the various incentives in place for the quarterback.

Colts Paid a Massive Price for Just 11 Games

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) walks off the field after fumbling the ball out of bounds Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts paid a huge price for Daniel Jones’ services this season, as the quarterback only started 11 games for the team. Jones went 3-8 as the Colts’ starting quarterback in 2026, throwing for 1,974 yards with seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

According to Spotrac’s breakdown of Jones’ contract, the Colts will have paid approximately $49.8 million for Jones’ services this season. That’s a lot of money for a quarterback who was benched in the midst of a losing season.

For 2026, the Colts are projected to have $14.89 million in dead cap for Jones. For 2027, the Colts are projected to have $35.2 million in dead cap for Jones. Note that these are salary-cap accounting figures, not additional payments that would be made to Jones.

While Jones’ contracts with the Giants and Colts were for $160 million and $88 million, respectively, that doesn’t mean he earned $248 million in NFL earnings.

Daniel Jones Has Built a Business Portfolio Beyond Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is pressured from the pocket during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aside from earning nearly $167 million in NFL earnings, Daniel Jones’ business relationships with brands such as Nike, FedEx, Amazon Data Centers, Fanatics, Hugo Boss, Panini, Raising Cane’s, United Airlines and Verizon add to his off-field portfolio. Forbes lists these companies among his sponsors.

Because the value of Daniel Jones’ endorsement deals has not been disclosed, his NFL career earnings should not be confused with his total wealth or net worth.

The quarterback has kept most of his personal life out of the public eye, with the exception of his recent relationship with Nicole Elattrache, who also attended Duke University. Athlete Lifestyle has also covered Elattrache’s family connection to the Los Angeles Rams.

Even though Daniel Jones is 29, he still has time to get another NFL contract. He has already built up a massive financial portfolio, with nearly $167 million in NFL earnings plus a number of brand partnerships.