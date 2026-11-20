Daniel Jones has spent much of his NFL career keeping his personal life away from the spotlight. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback isn't exactly known for sharing details about his relationships, which made his romance with Nicole Elattrache extra special when the couple finally went public.

Jones and Elattrache have kept things relatively private, but one birthday tribute in May gave fans a major look into their relationship. It was a sweet moment, and considering how rarely Jones shares anything about his life away from football, it didn't go unnoticed.

The quarterback has plenty happening professionally, too. After several seasons with the New York Giants and then a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings, Jones is now trying to make his mark in Indianapolis. But there's another part of his life that has fans curious. Here's what we know about his relationship with Elattrache.

Daniel Jones and Girlfriend Nicole Elattrache Go Instagram Official

On May 27, Elattrache gave Jones a public birthday shoutout on her Stories as he celebrated turning 29. Her message was simple but affectionate.

"Happy birthday, Daniel," she wrote in a Story. She followed that with another photo showing the couple dancing together, adding "I love you" and a red heart.

Jones reposted the tribute, making their relationship public. It wasn't some elaborate declaration of love, but it was enough to confirm what fans had been wondering. When someone as private as Jones shares a glimpse of his romantic life, even a small gesture can get people talking.

The couple also have some history dating back to their college days. Both attended Duke University between 2015 and 2018, long before their relationship became public knowledge. Since then, Jones and Elattrache have largely kept their romance out of the public eye. They aren't constantly sharing photos or giving fans updates, which makes those occasional looks into their life somehow bigger. Oh, and these moment also hushed any talk that he was dating sports personality Kay Adams.

Who Is Nicole Elattrache, Daniel Jones' Girlfriend?

While Jones has made his name in professional football, Elattrache has built a career of her own. According to her LinkedIn profile, she's the co-founder of Triply Beverage Company. She's also active on social media, where she has more than 15,000 Instagram followers and shares lifestyle content and glimpses into her everyday life.

Their relationship became public during an important period in Jones' football career. The Giants picked him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was in New York, later the Vikings and eventually landed with the Colts and inked an $88 million, two-year contract in March.

It's a fresh chapter for Jones, both professionally and personally. For now, he and Elattrache appear content to keep their relationship mostly private. Frankly, there's something refreshing about that.