Daniel Jones' New Girlfriend Nicole Elattrache Creates Los Angeles Rams Connection

Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Daniel Jones still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. This is because he ruptured his Achilles tendon in December, in the midst of what was a breakthrough season for him with the Colts.

The good news is that Jones appears to be progressing well from this injury and could even be on track to start in the Colts' Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, which is on September 13.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones' optimism was conveyed when speaking to the media on May 27, as he said "Absolutely" when asked if he expects to start in week one, per an X post from James Boyd of The Athletic.

“Definitely still work to be done and progress to be made. So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder. And progress, kind of, according to the program," Jones continued.

Does #Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) expect to start in Week 1? “Absolutely.”



“Definitely still work to be done and progress to be made. So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder. And progress, kind of, according to the program.” pic.twitter.com/7rkLN3e5oB — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 27, 2026

Daniel Jones Hard Launches New Girlfriend Nicole Elattrache With 'Love' Social Media Post

Despite some rumors about Jones' personal life, there had been no previous indication that he had been dating anybody of late.

But that changed on May 27, when the Colts' star quarterback hard-launched his new girlfriend, Nicole Elattrache, on his Instagram story.

Jones reposted a story of Elattrache's, which was a polaroid photo of them dancing together.

"I love you ❤️," the post was captioned, showing that Jones is already taking this relationship very seriously.

Who is Daniel Jones' New Girlfriend, Nicole Elattrache?

Now that it's clear Jones has a special someone in his life, there's going to be a lot of interest in who Nicole Elattrache is.

Elattrache used to play volleyball at Duke University, which is also where Jones attended college (and presumably where the two met, as they were there at the same time). She was born in Los Angeles in 1995 and is the daughter of famous sports surgeon Neal Elattrache.

Could Daniel Jones' New Girlfriend Spark Future Los Angeles Rams Move?

Neal Elattrache is based in Los Angeles and is currently the Head Team Physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Rams.

While Jones is under contract through this upcoming season, if he's still dating Elattrache by the time he becomes a free agent next year, perhaps the Rams will become a compelling destination for him, given this new connection to the team's head physician.

Not to mention that Matt Stafford is also a free agent next year, which could create an opening for Jones in Los Angeles.