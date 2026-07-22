For nearly three decades, David and Victoria Beckham have built more than a global brand. They've also built an extraordinary real estate portfolio.

The former England captain and fashion designer have owned homes across the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States, with each property reflecting a different chapter in their lives.

While the Beckhams are famously private, their homes occasionally make headlines, whether it's David tending his vegetable garden in the English countryside or the family's waterfront lifestyle in Miami.

Here's a closer look at the stunning properties that make up David and Victoria Beckham's real estate portfolio.

London Townhouse: Their Longtime Family Home

Although the Beckhams spend time in several countries throughout the year, their primary U.K. residence remains an elegant townhouse in London's Holland Park neighborhood.

The couple purchased the Grade II-listed Victorian home in 2013 and later undertook an extensive renovation that reportedly transformed the property into one of London's most luxurious private residences.

Spanning roughly 9,000 square feet, the home includes six bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, a wine cellar, a gym and expansive entertaining spaces. Over the years, British media reports have also claimed the property features an underground security tunnel, though the family has never publicly discussed that detail.

The London home has served as the backdrop for countless family milestones as Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper grew up before launching lives of their own.

The Cotswolds Estate That Became David Beckham's Passion Project

If London is the Beckhams' city home, their Cotswolds estate has become their countryside escape.

The couple purchased the sprawling property in 2016 before embarking on major renovations that combined multiple farmhouses into one luxurious country retreat.

Today, the estate is known as much for David Beckham's hobbies as its impressive amenities. His social media regularly features life on the property, where he keeps bees, raises chickens, grows vegetables and spends hours tending to the gardens.

Beyond its postcard-worthy setting, the estate reportedly includes an outdoor kitchen, tennis court, swimming pool, orchard, sauna, movie theater, gym and multiple entertaining spaces.

The property has become one of Beckham's favorite places to unwind since retiring from professional soccer.

Miami Penthouse Offered Luxury Above the Skyline

As Inter Miami CF continued to grow, the Beckhams expanded their footprint in South Florida.

In 2020, they purchased a penthouse inside the iconic One Thousand Museum tower, the striking Zaha Hadid-designed skyscraper overlooking downtown Miami.

The approximately 9,200-square-foot residence occupied an entire floor and featured five bedrooms, panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and access to luxury amenities including a helipad, spa, fitness center and indoor swimming pool.

In early 2026, the Beckhams reportedly sold the penthouse in an off-market transaction after several years of ownership.

Their Waterfront Miami Mansion Is Their Newest Showpiece

Even after selling the penthouse, the Beckhams doubled down on Miami.

In 2024, they purchased a spectacular waterfront mansion in North Bay Road, one of the city's most exclusive neighborhoods.

The modern residence spans more than 14,000 square feet and sits directly on Biscayne Bay with a private dock, making it an ideal retreat for the family when they're in Florida.

The home features nine bedrooms, multiple kitchens, a dramatic two-story entrance, a home theater, wine cellar, gym, spa, expansive outdoor entertaining areas and an infinity pool overlooking the water.

With David's ongoing role as co-owner of Inter Miami, the property has become an important base for the family in the United States.

A Property Portfolio That Mirrors Their Global Lifestyle

Few celebrity couples have built a real estate collection quite like the Beckhams.

Their London townhouse reflects decades of family life, the Cotswolds estate showcases David's quieter passions away from soccer, and their Miami properties highlight the family's growing ties to the United States through Inter Miami.

Rather than constantly buying and selling homes, the Beckhams have largely invested in properties that fit different parts of their lives, creating a portfolio that balances privacy, luxury and practicality.

Nearly 30 years after David Beckham's rise to international superstardom, the couple's homes tell the story of a family that has evolved from young celebrities into global business leaders while carefully building one of the most enviable real estate portfolios in sports and entertainment.

