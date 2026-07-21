David Beckham’s Ambition for Post-World Cup Soccer in the U.S.

The curtain has fallen on the North American World Cup—the biggest and richest ever in the competition’s 96-year history—and Sir David Beckham is confident it will have a lasting legacy on soccer in the United States.

On the pitch, a Spain side led by Lamine Yamal and Golden Ball winner Rodri triumphed—the Europeans success embodied by a soccer culture rooted in technique and collective play. La Roja added another star to its crest after dominating the tournament and defeating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final, with the 1–0 margin of victory not reflective of just how good Spain was.

Messi, considered by many to be the greatest of all time, starred again at this World Cup, and carried his country all the way to the final with eight goals and four assists. Unlike in Qatar four years ago, when there were tears of joy and happiness, it was tears of sadness for Messi and all Argentines present in East Rutherford, N.J.

Off the pitch, meanwhile, many Americans gained a deeper appreciation for the social and communicative significance of the world’s most popular sport. Over the last six weeks, U.S. cities were flooded with the colors and passion of fans from across the globe. It was a display of love that dispelled the skepticism of those who had predicted empty stadiums due to exorbitant prices or a lack of interest among the American public.

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MetLife Stadium was packed to the rafters for the World Cup final. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Data released by FIFA—via Chief Business Officer Romy Gai to the Italian outlet Il Sole 24 Ore—illustrate the scale of the event: “Across 104 matches, there were nearly seven million spectators in the stadiums, with an average of 65,000 per match and a stadium occupancy rate of 99.7 percent.

“In China and the Arab world, working hours and school timetables were adjusted to allow everyone to watch the matches. But I would also highlight a cultural shift: the North American market—the wealthiest—has finally discovered and come to understand football.”

This sentiment was echoed before the final at MetLife Stadium—renamed ‘New York, New Jersey’ for the tournament—by Sir David Beckham. Now the president and co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham first arrived in the U.S. as a player back in 2007. His move to the LA Galaxy paved the way for many others, giving a significant boost to MLS in terms of both economics and popularity.

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David Beckham (right) has overseen great success for Inter Miami, largely thanks to Lionel Messi. | CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

At a VIP breakfast hosted by Verizon—an official partner of the 2026 World Cup—and attended by Sports Illustrated, the Manchester United and England legend reflected on the progress of the U.S. soccer ecosystem over the past two decades: “When I arrived here one of my goals was making this game more accessible to the young kids,” Beckham said. “During this month people realized that there is nothing bigger than a World Cup.”

Beckham, while appreciative of the size and mainstream popularity of other sports in the U.S., is extremely confident about the future of soccer. “It’s not because of the World Cup, it’s because of the foundation. We want to compete with other sports and of course we know we aren’t as big as them, but we want to be part of the conversation. We just want to sit at the table and soccer has never been stronger.”

Now that the spotlight is set to fade, the most anticipated test lies ahead. Only time will tell if soccer and MLS can capitalize on the World Cup’s momentum and continue their growth, securing an increasingly significant place in the American sports landscape.

Beckham is convinced of it. Time and the pitch—as always—will reveal the truth.

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