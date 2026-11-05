Derek Jeter's Luxury Investment Could Change Alabama Football Weekends

Derek Jeter made plenty of money playing baseball, and has now moved his focus to investments and family.



Jeter's latest business venture is aimed at investors and travelers who have some serious money to spend. Jeter's latest project is a hotel development in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where buying one of the residences could cost you more than $1 million.

ALUM is the company behind these college town projects, and work is already underway in Tuscaloosa. They're shooting for a July 2028 opening.

ALUM describes this as "a place where football is celebrated, and college tradition is reawakened. Designed specifically for University of Alabama fans, alumni, and parents, this high-end residency, hotel, and private members club offers unforgettable game day entertainment."

Alabama fans will only have to wait until next football season to enjoy an amazing experience to enjoy football weekends with family and friends.

This isn't your typical hotel, either. Fans will be able to buy their own place, use it when they come to town for Alabama football games, and rent it out when they're not there. Of course, most fans will probably have to settle for watching the games without owning a place like this.

Alabama Football Weekends Are Getting a Luxury Upgrade

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A view of the Alabama Crimson Tide logo on the field before the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tuscaloosa property will have 68 residences. There's also a swimming pool, restaurant and private club planned for the building. It's quite a setup for somebody who just wants to come to town and watch a football game.

One of the one-bedroom units is going for $819,900. Want a little more room? The two-bedroom option will set buyers back $1,689,900. That's enough money to buy a house in plenty of places around the country.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy Involved

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is getting involved, too. He's invested in the company and bought one of the residences himself. McElroy will have a seat on the board as well, so he'll have a role in what happens with the company.

“Alum isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a place where my family can make memories, where my kids can grow up loving Alabama football like I do, explained McElroy.

McElroy played quarterback for Alabama when Nick Saban won his first national championship there. These days, he's covering college football for ESPN. He's been around Alabama football for years, and now he'll have another reason to spend time with his family in Tuscaloosa.

The High End of The Market

An analysis of the Tuscaloosa's housing market puts the condo list prices into perspective. According to Redfin, the median home in Tuscaloosa sold for around $300,000 in September. The cheapest residence listed at ALUM is $819,900, and that only gets you 668 square feet. That's nearly three times what a typical home sold for in the city.

Of course, buyers aren't just paying for the space. They're getting access to a private club, a pool and other amenities, along with a place they can return to for Alabama football weekends. For that kind of money, a buyer could purchase two homes in Tuscaloosa and still have more than $200,000 left over, based on the city's median sale price.

But that's not the experience ALUM is trying to sell. ALUM is clearly going after a luxury buyer.

Jeter Has Bigger Plans Than One College Town

Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter spent his entire 20 year career as a New York Yankee. On Weds Sept. 8, 2021 Jeter will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Derek Jeter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeter joined ALUM in August as an investor, board advisor and brand ambassador. He's not just appearing in a few commercials for the company. This is one of the businesses he's decided to put his own money into.

Alabama isn't the only place ALUM has its eye on. The company has talked about bringing this concept to college towns near Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon and Notre Dame. There's no shortage of fans who make those trips every fall, although owning a place there is another matter entirely.

Michigan would be an interesting choice for Jeter. He grew up in Kalamazoo, about 100 miles from Ann Arbor, and briefly attended the University of Michigan. He has tried to stay close to his Michigan roots over the years. It would be quite a change to see the former Yankees captain involved in a hotel project back in his college town.

Derek Jeter on the field before the game between Michigan and Texas at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tuscaloosa property isn't expected to open until July 2028. That's still a long wait for anyone who has already purchased a residence. The company has a lot riding on this first project, especially with plans to eventually move into other college towns.