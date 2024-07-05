3 most bonkers details from Michael Rubin’s White Party: ‘Don’t puke on these’
If you weren’t one of the 400 people invited to the Fourth of July Michael Rubin White Party at his $50 million Hamptons estate, then you’re like the rest of us.
So now that the Fanatics CEO and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner is nursing a world-class hangover, telling party guest Livvy Dunne on Instagram that he’s “never drinking again,” let’s get into the sordid details about this year’s bash.
$5 million offers to get an invite were rejected
The attendees included Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, CJ Stroud, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Balvin, A$AP Ferg, Travis Scott, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Quavo, Livvy Dunne, Ja’Marr Chase, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Jake Paul, Klay Thompson, and the list goes on and on.
Rubin and his fiancée, model Camille Fishel, invite 400 of their closest friends “to catch up.” Yes, it’s as obnoxious as it sounds. But wait, it gets worse.
According to the couple, some rich folks offer millions to get invited, including one unnamed one-percent loser who offered $5 million. Too bad! You’re not one of their 400 besties.
Each guest receives one-of-a-kind Travis Scott Nike kicks
Ok. Ok. We take everything back!
Could we please get a personalized pair of the Travis Scott/Nike collaborations that are specifically designed for the White Party?
Our favorite part. The card along with the shoes says, “Don’t puke on these.”
Unreal mini music festival breaks out
Country rapper Shaboozey opened up the night singing his smash hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” telling the partygoers, “This is the most tipsy I’ve been ever in my life!” Then Lil Wayne introduced a set from R&B icon Mary J. Blige before the rapper did a rooftop performance before the fireworks. That though, was only the first part of the night.
Post fireworks, there were unplanned performances by Alesso, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Bryson Tiller, A$AP Ferg, and Travis Scott for the “nightclub portion” of the party that lasted until dawn.
And while not a bonkers moment, our personal favorite throughout the night’s festivities was the real-life Spider-man meme realized when the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, celebrating a new three-year, $150 million max extension, met the original Peter Parker Tobey Maguire.
Hopefully every A-lister had a great time and isn’t feeling disrespected by not being recognized by us riff raff. See Joe Burrow.