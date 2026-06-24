Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have 1 Firm Rule for Wedding Guests

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept most details about their wedding under wraps, but one new detail emerged this week thanks to one of Kelce's closest NFL friends.

According to San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, the superstar couple has one firm rule for wedding guests: no gifts.

Kittle shared the detail while speaking with ExtraTV during Tight End University festivities in Nashville, where Swift made a surprise appearance alongside her fiancé.

"They said absolutely no gifts," Kittle revealed.

Of course, that doesn't mean he's planning to follow the rule completely.

"I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin," Kittle joked. "Sounds expensive, too."

The comment quickly made headlines, offering fans one of the few glimpses into a wedding that has generated months of speculation across both the sports and entertainment worlds.

George Kittle May Have Already Found a Loophole

While Kittle acknowledged the couple's no-gifts policy, he couldn't resist joking about finding a way around it.

The longtime NFL star and Kelce friend suggested an old coin could make the perfect present, even if it technically breaks the rules.

Kittle also shared what he hopes for Swift and Kelce as their wedding day approaches.

"Have so much fun with all the events," he said.

The comments came during this year's Tight End University gathering in Nashville, the annual event founded by Kelce, Kittle and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen.

Swift became one of the biggest storylines of the week when she joined festivities surrounding the event and later surprised fans with a performance during the Tight Ends & Friends concert.

Kittle told People he appreciated the fact that Swift made time to attend despite being in the final stretch before the wedding.

"She's just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding," Kittle said. "So, we're just so thankful that they're here."

The Wedding Continues to Generate Buzz

The no-gifts request has sparked plenty of discussion online, especially given the scale of the wedding and the celebrity guest list expected to attend.

Several reports this week have also suggested that guests may be encouraged to make charitable donations in lieu of traditional wedding presents, though neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on those reports.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 and have kept most wedding details under wraps ever since. Still, interest in the event remains sky-high, with fans eagerly tracking every new development surrounding what is expected to be one of the year's biggest celebrity weddings.

The latest update comes just days after Kelce celebrated a headline-making bachelor party weekend in Southern California.

The Kansas City Chiefs star packed an unusually busy Sunday into a single day, making an appearance at NASCAR's event at Naval Base Coronado, attending a Dave Chappelle show and even drawing attention for a custom bachelor party cake featured on social media.

For now, though, the most concrete wedding detail to emerge comes courtesy of Kittle: guests have reportedly been asked to leave the presents at home. No gift registry. No wrapped boxes. Just a celebration with family and friends.

