Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, Coco Jones Get Married as Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown Attend

Donovan Mitchell is heading into the new NBA season off the market. The Cleveland Cavaliers star married GRAMMY-winning R&B singer Coco Jones on Saturday, Aug. 1, in a ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell and singer Coco Jones tie the knot💍



🎥: Tpizzzle pic.twitter.com/5Cw6s9wdBD — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 2, 2026

Mitchell and Jones Dating History

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones celebrate | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell and Jones are both at the top of their game in their respective industries. The two have been together since 2023, and according to the New York Post, they met at billionaire and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in July 2023. From there, the coupled continued their romance when they were spotted at an Usher concert in Las Vegas in September 2024.

Jones opened up about their fans and followers tracking the state of the relationship during an interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast in the winter of 2025. She said, "I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. I love that. Little spies everywhere... feel like I'm in a detective movie."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell celebrates with Coco Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She added, "But you know what? I'm happy. I don't want to ever feel like I have to be somebody's secret... I think, for me, I'm trying to protect myself, and I'm trying to protect my family and whoever I love. So, yeah, I am more private."

Inside Cleveland Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones' Wedding

While this couple kept their wedding date fairly private, it wasn't long before news of the wedding started circulating online. Yahoo Sports shared wedding photos from the ceremony, with Jones wearing a long, silk, sleeveless dress and Mitchell in a matching white tux.

Donovan Mitchell and R&B singer Coco Jones tied the knot on Saturday 🥹💍 pic.twitter.com/fd2m1PjxHp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 2, 2026

In one video shared on social media, Philadelphia 76ers' Jaylen Brown is actually filming New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson on the dance floor.

"JOSH!" 😂



Jalen Brunson at Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones' wedding 😅



(via @FCHWPO) pic.twitter.com/SwJk1ipdak — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 2, 2026

Along with Brown and Brunson, other stars there included Bam Adebayo, as well as pop singer Ciara and her husband, former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, according to TMZ.

Coco Jones Says Donovan Mitchell is Her 'Biggest Cheerleader' in Life

The couple officially announced their engagement in July of last year. One thing that makes this relationship so successful is that they understand each other's demanding careers and support each other.

"We both go really hard for the things we love, and they're demanding careers," Jones told People magazine in January. "I feel like we speak a different language that makes me really feel seen. And he's my biggest cheerleader, so I feel like I'm never able to doubt myself in his presence. It’s just not going down like that."