Donovan Mitchell, Coco Jones Reveal Wedding Photos — Including Singer's Breathtaking Dress

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones have shared a first look at their special day.

On Aug. 14, the Grammy-winning singer shared a carousel post on Instagram with some of the best moments of their wedding day on Aug. 1. The post began with a black-and-white shot of the couple holding hands and the Cleveland Cavaliers star gently kissing her hand.

The second photo was all about Jones' breathtaking wedding dress. Jones stood in front of a textured off-white background as she held her bouquet, showing off the off-the-shoulder design of the wedding gown.

The third shot was a short video of the two sharing a kiss outside with her lace-trimmed veil. The fourth photo featured the singer posing in the middle, with her bridesmaids dressed in peach standing and sitting alongside her.

The fifth photo showed the newlyweds sharing a kiss outside with Jones' veil on full display. The veil let out to read, "I'm my beloved's and my beloved's is mine" written in a white script lettering.

The next couple of photos showed black-and-white images of Mitchell and Jones at the altar and the singer's mom holding her hand as she got emotional.

Jones added two more solo moments of her walking in slow motion and a standalone moment with her looking over her shoulder in a black-and-white photo of the singer.

She shared more moments of her walking down the aisle, a shot surrounding a floral arrangement display in her reception dress, a dancing photo on the dancefloor with Mitchell.

Jones ended her wedding recap with a short video of the two from the back as they look ahead to their future together.

Mitchell also included several photos of their special day on his Instagram account. He began his post with a photo of him sitting down with Jones leaning over him. The Cavs star also included photos of them walking down the aisle, their bridal party, and a moment with them under Jones' veil.

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones' Wedding

Prior to Jones' post, fans only got a snippet of the couple's nuptials on social media from wedding guests. The two said "I do" on Aug. 1 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

According to a video from the wedding, the two danced to Musiq Soulchild's "Love" on the dance floor at the reception.

#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell and singer Coco Jones tie the knot💍



🎥: Tpizzzle pic.twitter.com/5Cw6s9wdBD — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 2, 2026

The couple invited several NBA stars, including New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Philadelphia 76ers' Jaylen Brown, and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo.

Brown and Brunson, who will be facing each other in the NBA season opener on Oct. 20, went viral after the 76ers star recorded the 2026 NBA Finals MVP on the dance floor.

What's Next For Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones?

Now that Mitchell and Jones have tied the knot, the two are currently on their honeymoon. The two went viral for their workout session on a luxury yacht earlier this week.

As for their careers, Jones just got off tour last year but has been recently releasing music. Last month, she released "Body So Tea" and in March she dropped "LUVAGIRL." In an appearance on "Good Morning America," last month, she teased that she has a new album in the works.

It makes sense that Jones and Mitchell decided to keep in shape during their honeymoon, as the Cavs star will soon be back on the basketball court. For his 2026-2027 season opener, the Cavs will be facing the 76ers on Oct. 22.