Drake Maye's Wife Ann Michael Causes a Scene at Massachusetts Grocery Store

A trip to Market Basket usually means picking up groceries, navigating a crowded parking lot and hoping the checkout line moves quickly.

On Friday, Oct. 16, hundreds of people had something entirely different on their shopping lists.

Ann Michael Maye, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, made an appearance at a Market Basket in North Andover, Massachusetts, and the turnout was anything but ordinary.

Fans packed the area outside the grocery store, forming a lengthy line for the chance to meet the 23-year-old, whose popularity has taken on a life of its own since her husband's arrival in New England.

According to the Boston Globe, approximately 1,200 people showed up for the event. Some had reportedly been waiting for hours, while others traveled from as far away as Connecticut and Maine.

For a first public meet-and-greet, it was quite the welcome.

And judging by the crowd, Ann Michael has become something of a celebrity in her own right.

Ann Michael Maye Draws Massive Crowd at Market Basket

The appearance was part of Ann Michael's partnership with Olivia's Organics, a produce brand that sells organic greens and vegetables in grocery stores across the country.

But Friday's event quickly became about more than promoting a product.

Fans arrived well ahead of the scheduled start, hoping to secure a place in line before the crowds grew even larger. Two women told the Boston Globe they waited four hours to meet her.

Footage shared on social media showed people stretching along the sidewalk outside the store, with the line continuing through the parking lot.

The turnout was so substantial that not everyone who showed up was able to meet her. According to the New York Post, only a few hundred of the roughly 1,200 attendees got that opportunity.

Ann Michael reportedly stayed an additional 30 minutes beyond the scheduled event, taking questions, signing autographs and spending more time with fans.

The scene offered a glimpse of just how much attention she's attracted in New England, particularly among Patriots supporters who have embraced her alongside her husband.

And while her connection to Drake initially introduced her to many fans, her own personality has helped keep them interested.

How Ann Michael Maye Became a Fan Favorite in New England

Ann Michael's growing following hasn't come from flashy appearances or elaborate celebrity campaigns.

Instead, she's built an audience by sharing the kinds of everyday moments that make her feel approachable, especially her enthusiasm for baking.

Her homemade treats, holiday recipes and casual social media videos have become a familiar part of her online presence. Fans have even given her a nickname inspired by her love of baking: "Bakemas."

Her following on Instagram has grown to more than 580,000, and Friday's turnout suggested that plenty of those followers were eager to meet her in person.

For many of the people who lined up outside Market Basket, the chance to meet Ann Michael was about more than getting an autograph or snapping a photo.

One fan told The Boston Globe that she wanted her daughter to understand the importance of showing appreciation to people who make a difference.

Another attendee explained that although she was a fan of Drake Maye, her excitement that day was specifically about meeting his wife.

"It's nice to say, 'Thank you for being you,'" the fan told the newspaper.

For Ann Michael, the attention comes during an especially exciting chapter for her family.

She and Drake, who have known each other since middle school, married in 2025. Since then, the couple has become increasingly recognizable around New England as the quarterback's profile has grown.

Drake has helped put the Patriots back in the national conversation, and the excitement surrounding the team has extended beyond the football field.

Yet Friday's event was a reminder that Ann Michael doesn't need her husband standing beside her to draw a crowd.

More than a thousand people reportedly made their way to a grocery store in North Andover simply for the chance to say hello.

And for the fans who spent hours waiting in line, meeting Ann Michael was apparently worth a little extra time away from the grocery aisles.

