Eagles QB Tanner McKee and Wife Lauren Shared Life-Changing News During the Offseason

With Jalen Hurts done for the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are handing the offense over to Tanner McKee. It's a big chance for the 26-year-old, who's spent the last few seasons mostly watching from the sidelines and waiting for his turn. His wife Lauren Rasmussen McKee has been there through all of it, dating back to their days at Stanford. Now she'll get to watch her husband take on a much bigger role with the Eagles.

So, it's a major chance for the young quarterback. He's stepping into a much bigger role and showing what he can do with the spotlight on him. The coming weeks could be career-defining for the Eagles quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Tanner McKee and His Wife Lauren Have Been Together Since College

Tanner McKee and his wife have shared lots of big moments together long before his latest chance with the Philadelphia Eagles. The couple are college sweethearts who met while attending Stanford University, where Lauren was by his side before his NFL career got underway.

Tanner and Lauren got married on June 11, 2022. They actually met during their time at Stanford. They've been together through the early years of his football career, and their family grew in March 2026 when they welcomed their son, Bryson Tanner McKee, into the world. Lauren shared the happy news on Instagram, giving friends and followers a look at the family's big moment.

So, the life-changing news that this couple experienced in the offseaon was having their first baby. Now, Tanner is center stage on the field, so it's been a year of real developments for him.

She's been in Tanner's corner throughout his time with the Eagles, including while he waited for his opportunity as a backup. Now, with the team turning to him as its starting quarterback, she'll have a front-row seat to a very different stretch of his career.

Tanner McKee's Big NFL Moment With the Philadelphia Eagles Is Here

McKee is 26 and entering his fourth season with Philadelphia. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback has spent much of that time behind Jalen Hurts, moving between the backup and third-string spots as the Eagles worked through their quarterback depth chart.

Although McKee had made just two career starts for the Eagles entering the 2026 season, he's given fans reasons to pay attention during preseason action. He completed 63% of his preseason passes in 2026, throwing for 263 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

That performance was enough to generate some trade talk, but McKee remained in Philadelphia. Now, with a much bigger chance in front of him, the young quarterback has a chance to turn that preseason promise into something more major.

Hurts, meanwhile, is recovering from blood clots in his lungs. He has his wife, Bry Burrows, by his side, as well.