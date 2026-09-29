Jalen Hurts' Wife Bry Burrows — Inside the Eagles QB's Relationship

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows aren't super showy as a couple. They're actually pretty private, but it's obvious that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback's wife holds a special place in his life.

The couple first crossed paths while attending the University of Alabama and eventually turned their college connection into a long-term relationship. After years of dating on and off, Hurts and Burrows got engaged in 2024 before getting married in the spring of 2025.

Hurts has long kept his personal life relatively private. His Instagram is mainly focused on football and his work in the community, so it was a siginficnat step when Burrows joined him on the field after Philadelphia's NFC Championship win in January 2023.

A few months later, Hurts opened up about their relationship with Essence magazine, revealing that the two had known each other since their Alabama days and had dated on and off.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during post game against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, who exactly is Jalen Hurts' wife, Bry Burrows?

Jalen Hurts and Wife Bry Burrows Went to Alabama Together

Burrows and Hurts were both students at Alabama, where Hurts played football from 2016 through 2018 before transferring to Oklahoma. After college, Burrows began her professional career with IBM in Dallas, where she worked as a senior client experience consultant.

Over the years, she moved into several roles with the technology company, including positions involving sales and software financing. So, she's a very educated lady.

She's Been There for Jalen Hurts' Career Moments

Jalen Hurts poses with wife Bry Burrows during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Burrows has been spotted supporting Hurts at some of the biggest moments of his career. Of course, she was at the Eagles' 2023 NFC Championship win and the 2025 Super Bowl.

Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, and Hurts celebrated with Burrows on the field afterward. The quarterback later thanked her publicly, calling her his "rock" during a press conference before the game.

Hurts and Burrows confirmed their engagement in September 2024 after Burrows was seen wearing a ring. Hurts proposed during a romantic beach setting featuring candles, roses and a violinist, according to Essence magazine.

Then came the wedding. In an interview with Men's Health for the outlet's May and June 2025 issue, Hurts confirmed that Burrows was officially his wife.

The couple also stepped out together at the 2025 Met Gala, where they made a stylish appearance in Burberry looks. For two people who have generally kept their romance private, their journey from college sweethearts to husband and wife has given fans lots to smile about.