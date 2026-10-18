Tanner McKee Turns Heads With Game-Day Arrival Ahead of Eagles Start

Tanner McKee certainly looked the part on Sunday morning. Now comes the much tougher assignment.

With Jalen Hurts sidelined, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, stepping into a spotlight he hasn't occupied very often during his NFL career.

McKee, 26, made his entrance wearing a sharp, checkered suit over a white dress shirt, carrying a black backpack as he walked toward the stadium. The NFL shared footage of his arrival on Instagram, and Eagles fans wasted little time weighing in.

"Tanner McKee ready for the moment," the league captioned the video.

For a quarterback preparing to take over one of the NFL's most scrutinized positions, it was a confident-looking entrance. Whether that confidence carries over to the field is the question Philadelphia needs answered.

Eagles Fans React to Tanner McKee's Game-Day Arrival

The NFL's Instagram comments quickly became a mix of encouragement, predictions and the usual nerves that come with a change at quarterback.

"In Tanner we trust," one fan wrote.

"This gotta be the QB," another declared, while someone else kept the focus on his pregame outfit: "That suit clean 🔥."

Not everyone was quite so relaxed about the situation.

"Better get us a dub 🥺," one fan commented.

Another offered a more specific prediction: "In coming 230 yards 2 passing TDs and a win."

The enthusiasm is understandable. McKee has shown flashes when given opportunities, but stepping in for Hurts during a difficult stretch of the season is a different kind of test.

Tanner McKee Gets His Opportunity With Jalen Hurts Sidelined

McKee's start comes with Hurts unavailable after being placed on injured reserve because of a blood clot in his calf.

That leaves the Eagles turning to their backup as they try to stop a three-game losing streak and get their season moving in the right direction.

McKee entered Sunday with two previous NFL starts, both coming in season finales. This time, the circumstances carry considerably more weight. Philadelphia needs more than an encouraging performance from its quarterback. It needs a win.

The matchup with Carolina gives McKee an opportunity to show what he can do when the offense is his to lead, rather than when he's simply filling in during a late-season game.

For now, the Eagles' new starter has already made an impression before taking a snap.

The suit earned plenty of approval. The next reviews will be a lot tougher.

