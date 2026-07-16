Erling Haaland Has Priceless Response to Tom Holland's Dinner Request

Tom Holland finally got a response from Erling Haaland after the footballer left him on read.

In a July 13 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the "Odyssey" actor shared that he had reached out to Haaland to go grab dinner. At the time, they were both in Monaco to watch an F1 race.

Unfortunately for Holland, he was left on read by the World Cup star but had a positive outlook on the "humbling experience." He shared with Fallon that it's something he believes all actors should go through.

Despite not being able to connect with Haaland originally, he did not give up hope and shared that he would be down to hang out with him in the future.

What Did Erling Haaland Say To Tom Holland?

Haaland proves he's just like the rest of us and sometimes a notification or two slips through the cracks.

After Holland shared that he reached out to the Norwegian footballer on "The Tonight Show," Haaland responded to the now-viral clip.

The Norwegian striker wrote in the comment section of the show's Instagram post of Holland recounting the missed DM and accepted his invitation for dinner. He notably recognized that he was a little late in responding but urged the actor to pick a time and place for the two to hang out.

"Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late 😅 Just name the place!" Haaland replied.

What Are Erling Haaland And Tom Holland Up To Now?

Haaland's World Cup run came to an end when Norway lost to England in the quarter-finals. It was the first time that the 25-year-old made it to the World Cup stage and had a phenomenal performance. After scoring seven goals, breaking the record for most goals scored in a tournament debut.

As for Holland, he is currently on a press run for "The Odyssey" where he stars alongside Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Robert Pattinson, and Travis Scott. "The Odyssey" is out in theaters on July 17 with early previews at select theaters starting July 16.

The World Cup Final will be held at the New Jersey/New York Stadium with kickoff starting at 3 p.m. ET.