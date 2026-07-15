Erling Haaland's Girlfriend Shows Support After Tough World Cup Loss

Erling Haaland had an incredible run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but it all came to an abrupt end when the Norway national team fell to England in the quarterfinals.

For anyone following Haaland's journey, it was crushing. Defeating. But Haaland has a lot to be thankful for, including a supportive girlfriend in Isabel Haugseng Johansen.

Norway forward Erling Haaland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since Haaland has gotten so famous amid his World Cup run, Johansen has been thrust into the spotlight, too. Not that she minds. Given that Johansen posts a ton on social media, she seems to be relishing in the spotlight and also using her platform as a way to support her boyfriend and his adventures.

Erling Haaland's Girlfriend Sends Sweet Post-World Cup Message

Johansen is proud of Haaland and Norway's run at the World Cup, and she's making that as clear as possible.

After the loss, Johansen shared a message to her Instagram story about how proud she was of Haaland.

"The fairytale is over for this time, but we'll carry the memories with us forever. I am always so proud of you," Isabel said in a message to her boyfriend on her Instagram story along with a red heart emoji.

After the defeat, Haaland also took to social media to express his gratitude.

"It's been quite a row, thank you for making it so special," he said in a post with his teammates.

It was an exciting weekend for both Haaland and his girlfriend. She was featured on the cover of Elle and took to social media to share that moment.

The publication met up with Johansen in Miami hours before Norway's historic World Cup quarterfinal matchup to talk about how it feels to root for Norway on the global stage, what her life is like amid the tournament and her favorite memories.

Erling Haaland Happy to Put 'Norway on the Map'

After the loss, Haaland said that he and his teammates were just happy that they were able to put "Norway on the map" and turn younger soccer fans onto their country.

"The performances are one thing. Beating Brazil is one thing," he said according to The Athletic. "But I think the way we have put Norway on the map is maybe the thing that touches me the most."

He added: "I think with the 'rowing' with how good people we are — I think perfect people — and, yeah, with Norway on the map, hopefully now we can establish something when it comes to European Championships, World Cups and everything because our generation is amazing."