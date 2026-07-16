Tom Holland Details 'Humbling Experience' Of Being Ghosted By Erling Haaland

The bromance fans have been waiting for has hit a blip.

Erling Haaland might not have won the World Cup, but he's captured the hearts of soccer fans. Tom Holland revealed that he is interested in hanging out with the Norwegian footballer last month when they were both in Monaco to watch an F1 race.

The "Odyssey" star invited Haaland to dinner via DM, but he was left on read.

Holland spoke about the "humbling experience" with Jimmy Fallon on the "Tonight Show" on July 13 and how actors need to go through these moments.

While Haaland left the actor's message on read, it's not going to diminish his desire to get to know him better and he would still be open to catching dinner with the striker in the future.

Erling Haaland Says Goodbye To America

During Holland's conversation with Fallon, he shared that the Norwegian titan might not be up for the dinner quite yet after Norway's loss to England on Saturday. Norway lost to England 2-1 in the World Cup quarterfinals.

He went to social media on Monday, posting a photo of himself on the plane rocking red sunglasses, a green snapback backwards, and a black zip-up. Haaland captioned the photo, "Goodbye America, it's been emotional."

Erling Haaland's Next Moves

While Haaland's World Cup experience was cut short, this won't be the last time fans experience the striker on their screens. During his first World Cup, he scored seven goals, breaking the record for most goals scored in a tournament debut.

Even when he left Norway's plane, he made headlines for his $750 taxidermy raccoon that he purchased in Dallas. Haaland even bought two squirrels and some classic Western wear, including cowboy boots, hats, and shirts.

According to TMZ, he spent $10,000 and footed the bill for himself and four of his teammates on their Western side mission.

Haaland is already making moves off the pitch as he ditched his kit for a white Dolce & Gabbana suit alongside his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, who matched with a white crystallized gown. The couple, who have been dating since 2021, were guests at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria Show located in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, on July 15.

Although Haaland won't be participating in the World Cup Final, fans will find out who will take the coveted trophy home. On July 19. The World Cup Final will be held at the New Jersey/New York Stadium with kickoff starting at 3 p.m. ET.