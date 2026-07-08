Erling Haaland Net Worth — Inside the Athlete's Growing Fortune

Erling Haaland is in the spotlight as the celebrated soccer player is leading Norway's national soccer team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Haaland is an absolute monster on the field in the best possible way. The world stopped and watched when Haaland delivered a two-goal knockout punch against Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Whether it's his tearing through defenders or becoming the face of the internet's latest wave of memes, there's no escaping Haaland right now. He's everywhere, and naturally, everyone wants to know what all the fuss is about.

Norway forward Erling Haaland celebrates his first goal the match with teammates during a Round of 16 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, Haaland is sitting on a rather large fortune. So, what's his net worth?

Erling Haaland Net Worth — A Look at His Bag in 2026

Forbes ranks Haaland one of the world's highest-paid athletes in 2026. Are you surprised? Didn't think so.

At $80 million, he comes in at No. 19 on their tally of the highest-paid athletes and No. 5 for the highest-paid soccer players.

So, where does he get his fortune? It's a mixed bag, just like with many athletes. One of the biggest reasons for his wealth is because of a massive transfer fee.

Norway forward Erling Haaland celebrates with teammates after defeating Brazil during a Round of 16 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"One of soccer's fastest-rising stars, Haaland commanded a $63 million transfer fee in his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in 2022," Forbes reports on his player profile.

Haaland also earned some dough from a bidding war to sign him to a new boot sponsorship. He went with Nike and also has deals with Beats by Dre and Breitling.

So, lucrative endorsements and sponsorships are also part of his wealth. Haaland also has a strong real estate profile worth around $30 million, adding to his dynasty.

How Does Erling Haaland Rank Compared to Other World Cup Players?

According to a new report from Forbes, released in conjunction with the World Cup, Haaland is one of the highest-paid players in the World Cup, ranking at No. 4 only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

The publication reports that his on-field earnings are $60 million, and his off-field earnings, including sponsorships and endorsements, are $20 million.

Celebrity Net Worth goes a bit further and reports that the player's total career earnings are over $150 million, with a current net worth around $100 million. As mentioned earlier, some of that worth is from Haaland's large real estate portfolio.

So, the next time you watch Haaland on the field, remember that he's not only a fantastic soccer player. He's also one of the richest athletes in the world.