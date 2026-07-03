How Erling Haaland Compares to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo After 60th Norway Goal

Erling Haaland has been absolutely sensational in his first ever appearance at a major international tournament for Norway, with his goal exploits not even rivaled by the likes of all-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

If there was any doubts regarding Haaland’s ability to produce in the biggest competition in the sport, he’s made sure to emphatically silence them with five goals across his first three World Cup appearances, including the match-winner that clinched Norway’s 2–1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire to book its place in the round of 16.

The 86th minute strike secured Norway’s first ever knockout win in World Cup history, and it also saw Haaland reach a landmark milestone in record time.

At only 25, the Manchester City striker reached 60 goals in his senior international career, remarkably doing so in just his 53rd outing.

To truly grasp how special his pace is at international level, here’s how he compares to some of the greatest goal-getters to grace the sport.

Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé Left in Haaland’s Wake

Haaland’s form for Norway is beyond belief. | Jussi Eskola/Soccrates/Getty Images

Player Games Until 60th Intl. Goal Age at 60th Intl. Goal Total Career Intl. Goals Erling Haaland 53 25 60 Kylian Mbappé 100 27 62 Lionel Messi 122 30 122 Cristiano Ronaldo 129 31 146

A run of scoring in 13 consecutive official appearances for Norway, bagging 26 goals in that span, has seen Haaland reach the 60-goal mark at a remarkable rate.

He is the fastest male player to reach 60 international goals all time, and is currently averaging a goal every 72 minutes during his international career—a minutes per goal ratio that is frankly ridiculous. If he keeps going at warp speed for Norway, Haaland would equal Ronaldo’s mark as the most prolific goalscorer in international soccer history in just his 128th appearance for Norway.

For comparison, it took Kylian Mbappé 100 games to reach 60 goals, Messi 122 and Ronaldo 129—Haaland is also considerably younger than the latter two were reaching the milestone and has two years on Mbappé, too.

If that wasn’t enough, Haaland is on course to become the greatest ever goalscorer in Premier League history, providing he stays put at Manchester City and doesn’t earn a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

How Far Can Haaland Take Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Haaland headlines team capable of upsetting any team. | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Norway has plenty of quality among its ranks, though it would be the first to admit that it’s not on the same level as some of the favorites to win the World Cup. But with Haaland in the side, operating at a level beyond elite, anything is possible in elimination ties—that’s something Brazil will be fretting about ahead of its round of 16 clash with Norway in East Rutherford, N.J.

Throw into the mix the fact that Brazil, Spain, England and Portugal have all struggled in at least one game this tournament, and you realize it’s not impossible for Norway to go far.

“To score five goals in the World Cup in three games, for a little country like Norway, I wouldn't swap him for anyone,” Norway manager Ståle Solbakken said recently. “He's the greatest goal scorer in the world of football today.”

With Haaland in the thick of one of the greatest ever World Cup Golden Boot races, an instant classic could be in store when Norway take on Brazil. Whatever the outcome, Haaland has emphatically showcased he can deliver on the sport’s biggest stage, and his legacy at the tournament might already be cemented.

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