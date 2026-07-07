Erling Haaland has now scored 7 goals in the 2026 World Cup, tying him for most in this year's tournament with two other players. A tremendous achievement no matter the circumstances, but it is possibly made better by finding himself in the company of legends of the game and past World Cup champions, Lionel Messi of Argentina and France's Kylian Mbappé.

His card market has responded to his epic performance, and we look at recent movement, biggest sales, and a couple of budget-friendly cards worth checking out.

Haaland's Card Market Has Mirrored His World Cup Play

There is something undeniably captivating about Erling Haaland, the 25-year-old who stands 6'5" tall. He exhibits grace and brute strength at the same time. A perfect example came in the match against Brazil when he moved into a controlled leap to meet the ball in mid-air and, with a whip of his neck, sprang a header to score the match's first goal.

He is undoubtedly one of the game's best players, but by lifting his underdog team past Brazil, he has cemented his legendary status in his homeland. His legend has also grown among many more across the world who have witnessed his play so far in this year's World Cup. Like a rising cliff above the fjords of his homeland, Haaland's card market growth is steep in the last month. It has grown even steeper as of late.

Erling Haaland's Card Market in past month (June 6, 2026 through July 6, 2026) showing an increase especially in past 1 day. | Card Ladder

Another nice example of this trend is seen by taking a look at the market for one of his individual cards, such as the 2019 Topps Chrome UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland PSA 10.

2019 Topps Chrome UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland PSA 10. | Card Ladder

The tip of the chart shows that the 2019 Topps Chrome UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland PSA 10 with a reported population of 1411, last sold on 7/6/26 for $806.66. Whereas on June 7th, 2026 you could have picked up the card for $440 according to Card Ladder data.

Card Index from Card Ladder showing last month of sales (June 6, 2026 - July 6, 2026) for 2019 Topps Chrome UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland PSA 10. Showing 12.5% growth in this time. | Card Ladder

The Two Biggest Sales Of Haaland Cards Have Come In Past Month

As Haaland has led his Norway team to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup over the past month, his two biggest card sales have also taken place. These recent sales have totaled over $1.28 million.

2019-20 Topps Chrome Bundesliga Auto Superfractor 1-of-1 Erling Haaland BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

Haaland's 2019-20 Topps Chrome Bundesliga Superfractor Auto was sold for $610,000 on June 13, 2026, through Goldin and represents the highest sale for an Erling Haaland card according to Card Ladder. The second-highest sale for a Haaland card is from the same set, without the autograph: a 2019-20 Topps Chrome Bundesliga Superfractor 1/1 Erling Haaland BGS 9.5, which sold on July 2nd, 2026, for $518,500 through Goldin Auctions.

Two More Budget Friendly Options For Collectors

Haaland's pair of goals against Brazil on July 5th was the firepower needed for Norway to win the match 1-2. To celebrate this occasion, we take a look at two cards that represent more affordable options, compared to the epic sales previously noted.

2026 Panini Prizm FIFA World Cup Silver Prizm /61 Erling Haaland | Card Ladder

The 2026 Panini Prizm FIFA World Cup Panini Logofractor /61 Erling Haaland is a good example of a card that offers the relative rarity of a numbered card, represents the most recent World Cup, and is available for under $350. According to Card Ladder, there was a recent sale on July 6th for $332.

2026 Panini FIFA World Cup Sticker Erling Haaland. | Card Ladder

Of course, a more budget-friendly option is to pick up the famous Panini FIFA World Cup Sticker for Norway's hero, Erling Haaland. According to Card Ladder, these have been going for about $7, with a recent sale on July 6, 2026, for $6.99.