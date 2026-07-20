The world's biggest sporting event delivered one of its biggest celebrity turnouts yet.

As Spain and Argentina battled for the FIFA World Cup trophy at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans weren't just watching the action on the pitch. They were also keeping an eye on the stands, where Hollywood stars, music icons, world leaders, royalty and soccer legends turned the championship into one of the year's premier celebrity events.

The spectacle extended well beyond kickoff.

Jennifer Hudson opened the festivities with the U.S. national anthem, Post Malone energized the crowd during the pre-match show, Tom Cruise delivered an empowering speech on the field to conclude the World Cup closing ceremony and Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber made history as part of FIFA's first-ever World Cup final halftime show.

Here are some of the biggest names spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the FIFA World Cup final | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Music's biggest power couple was among the headline guests inside MetLife Stadium.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z watched the World Cup final from the stands, joining a long list of celebrities who traveled to New Jersey for soccer's biggest match. Their appearance came just days after Jay-Z wrapped his three-night concert series at Yankee Stadium, making the final one of the couple's first major public outings together afterward.



Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner In The Stands | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner continued one of Hollywood's busiest summers by making another courtside-style appearance, this time at the world's biggest soccer match.

The couple has become a familiar sight at major sporting events over the past year, including NBA playoff games, Wimbledon and now the FIFA World Cup final.



Shakira Headlines a Historic Halftime Show

Columbian singer and superstar Shakira performed at the half time show during the July 19th FIFA World Cup | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Shakira wasn't just another celebrity in attendance.

The Colombian superstar helped make FIFA history by performing during the first official halftime show ever held at a men's World Cup final.

Just days earlier, she had also shared a heartfelt message celebrating Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo ahead of Argentina's championship match.



Tom Cruise Delivers the Final Message Before Kickoff

Tom Cruise performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tom Cruise played one of the most prominent roles of the day.

The actor walked onto the pitch before kickoff to deliver an impassioned speech that officially concluded FIFA's World Cup closing ceremony, adding another cinematic moment to an already unforgettable afternoon at MetLife Stadium.



President Donald Trump

President of the United States Donald J. Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attend during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

President Donald Trump was among the highest-profile political figures in attendance for the championship match.

His appearance underscored the global significance of the World Cup final, which drew heads of state, international dignitaries and sports leaders from around the world.



Madonna Returns to the World Cup Stage

Ronaldinho, Madonna and Ronaldo perform during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Madonna joined Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber as part of the groundbreaking halftime entertainment.

The music legend's performance helped transform the championship into one of the biggest crossover moments between sports and entertainment that FIFA has ever staged.



Justin Bieber Performs During Halftime

Justin Bieber performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Justin Bieber rounded out one of the most star-studded halftime lineups in sports history.

His performance marked another major live appearance for the Grammy-winning singer and capped an entertainment lineup that reflected FIFA's effort to bring a Super Bowl-style halftime experience to the World Cup final.



More Famous Faces at the World Cup Final

Sergio Ramos, Marcos Llorente and Jesus Navas attend during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Several other notable celebrities, athletes and dignitaries also attended or participated in Sunday's festivities:

BTS, who joined the historic halftime show.

Jennifer Hudson, who performed the United States national anthem.

Post Malone, who performed during the pre-match festivities.

Hailey Bieber, who was spotted in attendance.

Tennis legend Serena Williams.

Music, fashion and makeup mogul, Rihanna.

Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldinho, two of Brazil's greatest soccer legends.

Sergio Ramos, Marcos Llorente and Jesús Navas, representing some of Spain's most recognizable football stars.

Rafael Louzán, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

By the time the final whistle blew, the action on the field had been matched by an extraordinary collection of stars in the stands, turning the 2026 FIFA World Cup final into one of the most celebrity-filled sporting events of the year.

