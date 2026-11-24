EXCLUSIVE – Rising NASCAR star William Sawalich knows a thing or two about fast cars.

But Formula 1 is a whole different ballgame for the 20-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who's quickly making a name for himself in NASCAR.

Over the weekend, the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra driver attended the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix alongside his father, Starkey CEO Brandon Sawalich, and got an up-close and personal look at a racing world that's quite a bit different than what he's used to.

The Athlete Lifestyle On SI caught up with the father-son duo at the F1 Paddock on Saturday, Nov. 21, to talk about William's first F1 experience, what surprised him most, and what it's like for Brandon to watch his son chase his racing dreams.

NASCAR driver William Sawalich (right) and his father, Starkey CEO Brandon Sawalich (left), at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 21 | Brandon Sawalich

William Sawalich Gets His First Taste of Formula 1

When William walks around a NASCAR track suited up on race day, he's usually the one fans want to meet. But at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the roles were reversed.

The No. 18 driver got to experience the excitement of race weekend as a fan for a change, exploring the paddock and seeing how Formula 1 teams operate behind the scenes.

For his first-ever Formula 1 experience, the young driver, who's been racing since the age of 8, got to tour an F1 garage, where he was impressed by the different level of technology the drivers have at their fingertips.

NASCAR (No. 18) driver William Sawalich and his father, Brandon Sawalich, picitured at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 22 | Brandon Sawalich

"We went in the Cadillac garage and got to see how the teams operate, everything they talk about on the radio, and how much data the drivers have to sift through," William told Athlete Lifestyle On SI exclusively. "Our data is more GPS–based, and everything they have to do is so advanced, kind of like a pilot.

"I would like to see just some more technology in NASCAR, I’d say, but that's kind of what makes our sport go," he continued. "It's just been that forever, and that’s kind of how it works. So that’s really cool to see how advanced they are compared to what we do."

The technology wasn't the only thing that caught his attention.

William was also impressed by the atmosphere surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the number of fans who traveled from around the world.

"Obviously, the atmosphere here - I kind of wish we had that at some races. It would get me pumped up," he said, adding that he also enjoyed all the fan experiences.

William Sawalich Has His Sights Set On 2027 and Beyond

Nov 8, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR ARCA West Series driver William Sawalich (18) during the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While NASCAR remains his main focus, William says he isn't ruling out trying something different behind the wheel someday.

"I would race anything. Open wheel, whatever," he said. " I would do anything. I like to drive whatever I can get my hands on."

He admitted that most of his experience is in stock cars, but sports car racing is something he'd be open to in the future if the opportunity ever presented itself.

A Proud Dad Watching Nascar's Next Generation

While William was busy taking in his very first F1 race on Saturday night, his father, Brandon, was right by his side, enjoying the experience with his son.

The proud dad, who attended the Miami Grand Prix with his wife last spring, was happy to get to see his son experience a new side of the sport he grew up loving.

Brandon, who has his own busy career as the CEO of Starkey, has been watching William race since he was 8 years old.

Being a NASCAR dad to an up-and-coming driver is a huge blessing, but raising a racing star comes with its own small challenges, especially when you're used to being in charge.

"The difference is making sure I take the CEO hat off at times and making sure I’ve got the supportive dad hat on, and that I’m not being the helicopter dad," Brandon said. "He’s 20. He has a routine. He’s got a great team around him, and I'm just letting him do his thing."

Despite the 2026 Vegas Grand Prix being William's very first F1 race, the family's connection to Formula 1 actually goes back years.

Legendary F1 driver Sir Jackie Stewart, who wears Starkey's hearing aids, has known the family for years and helped introduce William to the sport.

"He’s been talking about F1 to William for as long as he can remember, so getting him here for the first time has been very special," Brandon said.

In addition to putting him around people in the racing world at a young age, like most parents, Brandon has also had a front-row seat to the highs and lows of his son's career.

"The hardest thing as parents is watching them, whether it's mistakes. You know you learn from mistakes, and that’s how you get better, but also then sharing in his successes," Brandon said, adding, "He had his first win this year, and that was pretty incredible. It was a great feeling."

What's Next For William Sawalich?

Hopefully this is just the beginning of Brandon's proud dad moments.

His son appears as determined as you can get when it comes to a young NASCAR driver, and he's already off to a solid start.

His first big victory came at Rockingham Speedway in April when he earned his first NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series win. Only 19 years old at the time, the win cemented him as the youngest winner ever at Rockingham.

Now, with another of Joe Gibbs Racing on the horizon, the young driver is focused on the future.

When asked what he's looking most forward to in 2027, William responded, "Besides winning, I think just carrying the success we picked up at the end of this season and continuing the consistency and building with my team.

How can you argue with that?

It's no hidden secret that slow and steady wins the race. And when you're as determined as William, the odds just might be in your favor.