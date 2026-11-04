Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc Shares Major Personal News Ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc has a lot more than Formula One racing on his mind this week.

The Ferrari driver has shared some life-changing news just days before the Brazilian Grand Prix race week begins: He's officially a father.

Leclerc, 29, and his wife, Alexandra, 25, revealed that they welcomed their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

"Bianca 🤍 3.11.26," the couple captioned the birth announcement.

The couple shared an image of their newborn daughter's feet dressed in pink knit pants and tiny baby booties, as she lay across a blanket.

The announcement comes during an especially busy time for Leclerc, who is preparing for the São Paulo Grand Prix, which kicks off in Brazil on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Leclerc is scheduled to miss Thursday's media day and will sit out Friday's first free practice session to spend more time with his family. Ferrari junior and reserve driver Dino Beganovic is taking his place as part of the team's rookie-driver program.

Leclerc previously said he didn't expect to miss the race for the birth of his daughter. However, he was willing to adjust his travel plans to spend more time with his family as needed.

"I'll do absolutely everything to be at home as much as possible in between those races," Leclerc said earlier this month.

Baby Bianca's arrival is just another big milestone in what's already been quite a memorable year for the Ferrari driver.

Charles Leclerc and Wife Alexandra Welcome First Child Months After Wedding

Leclerc and Alexandra welcomed their first child just eight months after tying the knot in a private ceremony in Monaco in February 2026.

The couple, who were first romantically linked in 2023, announced their engagement in November 2025 before saying "I do" earlier this year.

They included a sweet nod to Leclerc's F1 career when they tied the knot.

The newlyweds were photographed driving through the streets of Monaco in a vintage Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa following their wedding ceremony.

Over the summer, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together, after sharing photos of Alexandra's growing baby bump.

They didn't let their baby's pending arrival slow them down, though.

Leclerc continued with his racing career as usual. Meanwhile, a very pregnant Alexandra continued making appearances at F1 events, and she looked quite good doing it.

The F1 WAG wore a vintage Christian Dior newspaper-style dress during the Spanish Grand Prix in September and a custom blue Antoin Guerin gown to the Global Gift Gala in October.

The F1 Star Said He's 'Proud' to Become a Father

Leclerc opened up about becoming a father during a September fan Q&A.

"I am going to become a dad, and I'm very proud of that," he said at the time.

He and his wife may be new to parenthood, but they've already had plenty of practice traveling around the world with a tiny family member.

Their miniature dachshund, Leo, is well-known for traveling everywhere with them.

The adorable pup has become a familiar face at Formula One events and is frequently seen accompanying the couple at races and other appearances.

As luck would have it, Leo now has a baby sister to share the spotlight with.